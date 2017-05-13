Golf League results - May 13, 2017

First place - Sunset: Bob Johnson, Lenny Rau, Jim Fraser, Lyle Monson.

Second place - High Noon: Dick Sletten, Bill Herrick, Jay Wiltrout, Al Olson.

Closest to the pine: Gordon Wagner, Dick Sletten.

Longest putt: John Sesin, Wayne Henquinet.

Individual low net - Sunset: Steve Laak.

Individual low net - High Noon: Dick Sletten.

Player of the day: Dick Sletten.

Lowest gross round: Dick Sletten.

Crosswoods Womens League

The game of the day was Team Low Net and nineteen golfers did their best with their teams to claim first and second place prizes. The First Place Team was Ann Schrupp, Georgi Ashlin, Michele Kohler and new member Eileen Springer. Taking Second Place was the team of Tracy Nelson, Renee Aden and Nancy Meinke. Nancy Meinke had two birdies on holes 2 and 6. Ann Schrupp and Bonnie Coffey also had birdies on hole No. 2. Chips-ins were claimed by Bonnie Coffey on hole No. 6 and Cheri Tiggelaar on hole No. 5. Eileen Springer had the low net for the game. Tracy Nelson had the low gross.

Whitefish Womens Nine-hole League

The Whitefish Women's Nine-hole Golf League opened their 2017 season on Wednesday, May 3. The game of the week was "Low Net" Individual Game with a shotgun start.

First place: Susan Swanson 34

Second place: Claudia Zellmer 35

Third place: Kathy Brodin 36

Craguns Ladies League

Long drive on Dutch No. 1: Sandy Mckenzie.

Closest to pin on Dutch No. 8: Sara Simon.

Longest putt on Dutch No. 9: Mary Lange.

Longest putt on Par-3 No. 1: Jan Houle.

Closest to pin on Par-3 No. 2: Carol Dinndorf.

Closest to pin on Par-3 No. 9: Bonnie Brandon.

Emily Greens League

Tuesday Morning Mens League

First place: Bill Dehnert, Bill Boyd, Pat O'Conner and Keith Walker.

Second place: Gordy Holmgren, Bill Wroblewski, Mike Oelrich and Gary Nelson.

Closest to the pin No. 1: Tim Donnay.

Closest in two No. 3: Bill Boyd.

Longest putt No. 5: Larry Neer.

Closest to the pin No. 9: Gordy Holmgren.

Chip-ins: Tim Donany(2), Pat O'Connor and Gary Nelson.

Tuesday Morning Back 9 Scramble

First Place: Keith Walker, Bill Wroblewski, Gary Nelson and Larry Neer.

Second Place: Jerry Hagel, Bill Dehnert, Tim Donnay and Craig Larson.

Thursday Morning Women's League

Winners: Rita Teresi, Patsy Bernhjelm, Linda Machen, Kathy Ecklund, Jane Mckinley, Barb Heck and Nancy Kruse.