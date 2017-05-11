Patriot trap team 2nd in conference

In the team's Week 2 competition on Wednesday, May 3, the team had a four-way tie for first place with Kirk Johnson, Cole Kaneski, Joe Keiffer and Hunter Ebnet hitting 46 of 50 targets. Mariah Bailey was the top shooter for the girls, hitting 40 targets.

In the Patriots' Week 3 competition on Sunday, May 7, Ebnet led the way with 46 targets, while Kiana Thompson led the girls with 37 targets. Brady Wolkenhauer was the sole member of the team to hit 25 consecutive targets.

The Patriots currently have seven boys in the top 25 in the conference, with Ebnet leading the team with a 22.75 average. Collin Stattelman, Reid Pierzinski, Brady Wolkenhauer, Joe Keiffer, Jack Keiffer and Jake Johnson are all ranked in the top 25. All six Patriots girls are among the top 25 girls in the conference, led by Bailey with a 19.75 average. She is ranked third in the conference.