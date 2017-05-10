Sophomore Britt Kratochvil set a new school record in the high jump, finishing first in the event with a height of 5 feet, 3.5 inches, while Reid Pierzinski tried his hand at the 400-meter race and set a new school high mark with a time of 50.01 seconds.

"It turned out to be great night for track," girls coach Jana Lueck said. "We had many personal records and two school records were broken. As we start into May, we will be seeing more and more seconds dropped and inches added on."

The Patriot girls also earned a first-place finish from the 4x100 relay team of Mirjana Ganley, Ella Pfieffer, Whitney Fink and Ashley Kosloski, which finished with a time of 53.78.

The 4x200 team of Karli Skog, Lyndsey Johnson, Whitney Fink and Kosloski also finished first with a time of 1:55.88, as did the 4x400 team of Grace McGuire, Mirjana Ganley, Kristin Skog and Cassidy Chaney with a time 4:11.53.

Patriot junior Addie Hubbard won two events, finishing the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 4.5 inches and the triple jump with a distance of 35 feet, 7.5 inches.

For the Patriot boys, Pierzinski also finished first in the 11 hurdles with a time of 15.30.

Addisuone Harrington, Jack Keiffer and Jayden Benzick finished first, second and third respectively in the pole vault, with Harrington clearing a height of 12 feet, 3 inches.

Senior Ben Nelson took first in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 7.5 inches.

"Our team is coming into the May season having to narrow our events down to our best three for each event, with conference and subssections at the end of the month - exciting times ahead," boys coach Dave Guenther said.

Girls 1st, Boys 4th at Minnehaha

Addie Hubbard won the triple jump and was runner-up in the long jump and high jump for the first-place Pequot Lakes Patriot girls at the Minnehaha Academy Invite Saturday, May 6.

"We competed against teams which we normally do not see and could possibly only see at the state meet," Lueck said. "Their track is shaped differently than most, which puts our exchange zones in different spots on the corners. So it was a great lesson in being flexible with our surroundings as we compete."

Alyssa Golden was runner-up in pole vault and triple jump for the Patriots, Britt Kratochvil won the high jump, Ashley Kosloski was runner-up in the 100 hurdles and Chloe Bermel won the 200 dash.

The 4x200 girls relay of Mirjana Ganley, Ella Pfeiffer, Kratochvil and Karli Skog was first. The 4x400 team of Jannah Hall, Cassidy Chaney, Grace McGuire and Courtney Boller was runner-up.

The fourth-place Pequot Lakes boys finished second in three relays. The 4x200 team consisted of Bode Magnuson, Gage Westlund, Robbie Hendrickson and Cody Huss; the 4x400 team of Maximus Johnston, Hendrickson, Brooks Anderson and Huss; and the 4x800 team of Johnston, Tony Fitzer, Karl Brine-Doyle and Sam Person.

Gage Westlund was second in high jump for the Patriots, Brooks Anderson was runner-up in the 300 hurdles, Marty Fitzer was second in the 1600 run and Tony Fitzer was second in the 3200.