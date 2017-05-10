Patriots overcome Tigers - PR-B splits games with Nevis

"I think it was a well played game in which both pitchers did a wonderful job," commented Patriots Coach Bret Sergent. "I was especially pleased with our defense. We made some outstanding plays to keep the no hitter for Morgan Eckes in place. The back to back home runs to lead off the fifth were huge for us. Miah Hansen pitched one heck of a game with 14 strikeouts."

The Patriots had five hits altogether including solo home runs by Bre Sewall, who led the Patriots going 2-3 with a double as well and one RBI, and Clare Ganley.

"We need to work on making adjustments at the plate so we are more consistent up and down the lineup," Sergent said. "We are still a relatively inexperienced team, but we are starting to play good team softball."

The Tigers only run came in the bottom of the first inning as Bailey Wynn led off with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball, and came home on a long fly hit by Miah Hansen. Hansen pitched seven innings with 14 strikeouts, one walk, and allowed five hits.

"I'm very proud of how we played today, especially on defense," Tigers Coach John Riewer said. "Both teams played a great game; we were putting the ball in play at bat but the Patriots made some great catches on defense."

Pequot Lakes 3 5 0

PR-Backus 1 0 1

WP: Morgan Eckes. LP: Miah Hansen. 2B: PL-Bre Sewall. HR: PL-Sewall, Clare Ganley. Overall: PL 9-3, PRB 9-4.

Tigers Split with Nevis, Remain First in Conference

After the Tigers easily defeated the Nevis Tigers 19-6 in game one of an Upper Mississippi Conference doubleheader Tuesday, May 2, they narrowly lost the second game 15-19 giving up 16 hits and making 11 errors. Hansen pitched a total of 11 innings, striking out nine, walking three, and giving up 21 hits.

The Tigers hit four home runs - two per game - by Emma Mills, Jada Olivier, Bailey Wynn, and Lindsey Tulenchik. The Tigers are 9-4 overall and 5-1 in conference.

The Tigers are on the road to face the Pillager Huskies Thursday, May 11, and the Menahga Braves Friday, May 12.

Game One

PR-Backus 19 18 4

Nevis 6 7 5

WP: Miah Hanson. LP: Carrier. 2B: PRB-Lindsey Tulenchik. HR: PRB-Emma Mills, Jada Olivier.

Game Two

PR-Backus 15 11 11

Nevis 19 16 3

WP: Carrier. LP: Hanson. 2B: PRB-Hanson. HR: PRB-Baily Wynn. Conference: PRB 5-1. Overall: PRB 9-3. Next: Pequot Lakes at Pine River-Backus 4:30 p.m. Thursday.