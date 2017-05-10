Nate Wosmek broke a school record he had set the week before, finishing first in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.26 seconds. He also finished first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.69.

Shelby Adkins also broke a school record in the pole vault, clearing a height of 7 feet for a sixth-place finish.

The boys 4x800 relay team of Josh Sechser, Caleb Travis, Joe Manning and Luke Downie finished first with a time of 9:29.77, and Joe Manning earned a first-place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 37 feet, 9 inches.

The girls team earned a first-place finish from the 4x100 relay team of Olivia Adkins, Anna Downie, Gabby Rainwater and Shelby Adkins. The team finished in 53.99 seconds.

Shayna Moore also earned a victory for the Tigers, completing the long jump with a distance of 14 feet.

PR-B 5th in Sebeka

The Tigers earned two first-place finishes from the girls and two from the boys as both teams finished fifth at the Warrior Invitational in Sebeka Tuesday, May 2.

The girls 4x100 team again finished first, this time finishing in 53.98 seconds. Sidney Lodge won the 3,200-meter race for the girls, finishing with a time of 12:56.52.

Wosmek took the top spot in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.54, while Luke Downie took first in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 10:53.37.