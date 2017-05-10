Aitkin outscores Patriots 9-3
The visiting Pequot Lakes Patriots baseball team was defeated by the Aitkin Gobblers 9-3 in a non-conference game on Monday, May 8.
Aitkin scored five times in the bottom of the fifth as the Gobblers bounced back from their first loss of the season. Sam Scheuss finished 2-4 and scored twice for the Patriots, who managed just five hits in the contest.
Pequot Lakes, 7-4 overall, is scheduled to host Wadena-Deer Creek in a Mid-State Conference doubleheader on Thursday, May 11.
Pequot Lakes 3 5 3
Aitkin 9 7 0
WP: Jeb Sanford. LP: Marcus Klein. 2B: A-Jake Westerlund 2.
Alexandria 10, Patriots 6
On Friday, May 5, Pequot Lakes was defeated by the host Cardinals in a non-conference game.
The Patriots feel behind 7-1 early, but rallied with five runs in the sixth before losing to Alexandria, which is ranked fifth in Class 3-A.
Ethan Lehman collected two hits, including a double, to lead the Patriots' offense. Zach Sjoblad tallied two RBIs and Austin Meister notched a pinch-hit double for the Patriots who dropped to 7-3 while the Cardinals improved to 9-2.
Pequot Lakes 6 8 2
Alexandria 10 9 0
LP: Deven Psyck. 2B: PL Ethan Lehman, Austin Meisler.
Patriots sweep S-M
On Tuesday, May 2, Pequot Lakes remained unbeaten in Mid-State Conference play with a doubleheader sweep of Staples-Motley. The Patriots won the opener 7-2 before taking the nightcap by a 21-7 margin.
Pequot Lakes, 4-0 in the conference, were paced by Sjoblad and Adam Cassanova's two-hit performances while Lehman allowed just four hits to earn the pitching win. The Cardinals dropped to 1-5 in the conference.
In the second game, the Patriots used 19 hits on way to a convincing win after rallying from an early 7-1 deficit. Lehman led the Warriors by going 4-for-6 with six RBI and three runs scored. Sjoblad was 3-5 with three RBI while Marcus Klein had four singles and Tyler Manley, Casey Welch and Deven Psyck each had two hits.
Meister was the winning pitcher against S-M, which committed seven errors.
Game One
Pequot Lakes 7 7 2
Staples-Motley 2 4 6
WP: Ethan Lehman. LP: Trey Skeesick. 3B: PL-Tyler Manley.
Game Two
Pequot Lakes 21 19 3
Staples-Motley 7 8 7
WP: Austin Meister. LP: Ben Olander. 2B: PL-Ethan Lehman. 3B: PL-Zach Sjoblad.