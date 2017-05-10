Aitkin outscores Patriots 9-3

Pequot Lakes, 7-4 overall, is scheduled to host Wadena-Deer Creek in a Mid-State Conference doubleheader on Thursday, May 11.

Pequot Lakes 3 5 3

Aitkin 9 7 0

WP: Jeb Sanford. LP: Marcus Klein. 2B: A-Jake Westerlund 2.

Alexandria 10, Patriots 6

On Friday, May 5, Pequot Lakes was defeated by the host Cardinals in a non-conference game.

The Patriots feel behind 7-1 early, but rallied with five runs in the sixth before losing to Alexandria, which is ranked fifth in Class 3-A.

Ethan Lehman collected two hits, including a double, to lead the Patriots' offense. Zach Sjoblad tallied two RBIs and Austin Meister notched a pinch-hit double for the Patriots who dropped to 7-3 while the Cardinals improved to 9-2.

Ethan Lehman finished with two hits while Zach Sjoblad added two RBI and Austin Meister had a pinch-hit double.

Pequot Lakes 6 8 2

Alexandria 10 9 0

LP: Deven Psyck. 2B: PL Ethan Lehman, Austin Meisler.

Patriots sweep S-M

On Tuesday, May 2, Pequot Lakes remained unbeaten in Mid-State Conference play with a doubleheader sweep of Staples-Motley. The Patriots won the opener 7-2 before taking the nightcap by a 21-7 margin.

Pequot Lakes, 4-0 in the conference, were paced by Sjoblad and Adam Cassanova's two-hit performances while Lehman allowed just four hits to earn the pitching win. The Cardinals dropped to 1-5 in the conference.

In the second game, the Patriots used 19 hits on way to a convincing win after rallying from an early 7-1 deficit. Lehman led the Warriors by going 4-for-6 with six RBI and three runs scored. Sjoblad was 3-5 with three RBI while Marcus Klein had four singles and Tyler Manley, Casey Welch and Deven Psyck each had two hits.

Meister was the winning pitcher against S-M, which committed seven errors.

Game One

Pequot Lakes 7 7 2

Staples-Motley 2 4 6

WP: Ethan Lehman. LP: Trey Skeesick. 3B: PL-Tyler Manley.

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 21 19 3

Staples-Motley 7 8 7

WP: Austin Meister. LP: Ben Olander. 2B: PL-Ethan Lehman. 3B: PL-Zach Sjoblad.