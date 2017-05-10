Merta's grand slam leads Patriots

The Patriots scored three times in the second inning on singles by Bre Sewall and Taya Salminen and eventually a two-run single by Cassandra Haman. Clare Ganley added an RBI single in the third inning and made it 5-0 on singles by Haman and Kaylie Trottier in the fourth.

Aitkin bounced back with four runs in the fifth and tied it 5-5 in the sixth on a home run by Kenna MacDonald. Pequot Lakes broke the game open with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, sparked by Merta's grand slam.

The Gobblers did score twice in the seventh before Patriot pitcher Morgan Eckes struck out the final hitter for the victory. Eckes, a seventh grader, won her fourth game of the week.

Haman, Kenzie Nelson and Trottier each had two hits for Pequot Lakes.

"We had four errors, but Clare Ganley had some nice, running catches in the outfield," said Patriot coach Bret Sergent. "The home run by Ali (Merta) was a no-doubter. It would have been out of most area parks."

The Patriots improved to 10-3 overall while the Gobblers dropped to 8-4. Pequot Lakes is scheduled to play a Mid-State Conference doubleheader at Wadena-Deer Creek on Thursday, May 11.

Aitkin 7 10 2

Pequot Lakes 12 10 4

WP: Morgan Eckes. LP: Abbie Sanford. 2B: A-Taylor Ehnstrom; PL-Bre Sewall. HR: A-Kenna MacDonald; PL-Ari Merta.

PL sweeps Staples-Motley

On Tuesday, May 2, Eckes pitched two complete games to win 11-5 and 15-8 in a Mid-State Conference doubleheader. Eckes allowed three earned runs in the first game and four in the nightcap.

"(Eckes) was pretty nervous, but showed a lot of composure," Sergent told the Brainerd Dispatch. "She kept her cool and we made some nice plays behind her. Our older players have taken her under their wing and really accepted her."

Eckes also contributed a double at the plate in the first game. Karlie Trottier led Pequot Lakes' offensive in the opener by going 2-4 with a pair of doubles.

In the nightcap, Alex Kotaska turned in a three-run inside-the-park homer and drove in two more runs with a pair of sacrifice flies. Trottier was 3-4 and Cassandra Haman had a pair of singles.

Pequot Lakes 11 9 0

Staples-Motley 5 5 5

WP: Morgan Eckes. LP: Sarah Kossan. 2B: PL-Karlie Trottier 2, Eckes.

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 15 9 5

Staples-Motley 8 9 1

WP: Morgan Eckes. LP: Sam Schimpp. HR: PL-Alex Kotaska.