Tigers overwhelm Drakes - Team drops two to Nevis

Nick Ackerman and Joe Davidson each tallied two doubles for the Tigers and finished 3-5. Zach Tulenchik was 2-3 with a double. Evan Gravdahl went 3-4 with a double and Kyle Struss was 3-5 with a double.

Blackduck 7 5 4

Pine River-Backus 19 23 2

WP: Nick Ackerman. LP: Bryan. 2B: PRB-Nick Ackerman (2), Joe Davidson (2), Brandon Wolski, Zach Tulenchik, Evan Gravdahl, Kyle Struss. HR: PRB-Wolski (2). Conference: PRB 4-2. Overall: PRB 5-5.

Tigers drop 2 to Nevis

Brandon Wolske and Nick Ackerman each tallied five hits, and the Pine River-Backus Tigers knocked out 30 hits, but couldn't come away with a win as they were swept by Nevis in a Northland Conference doubleheader Thursday.

The Tigers saw their 4-game winning streak end and were jumped in the conference standings by Nevis.

Game One was a 6-4 win for Nevis with Ackerman taking the loss. Both of his hits were doubles. Wolske, Leighton Kangas, and Zack Tulenchik also doubled in Game One.

The teams combined for 35 hits in a 15-13 Nevis win in Game Two. Joe Davidson and Tulenchik each knocked out four hits, while Wolske and Ackerman each went 3-5.

Game One

PR-Backus 4 9 2

Nevis 6 11 0

WP: Adam Thompson. LP: Nick Ackerman. 2B: PRB-Ackerman 2, Brandon Wolske, Leighton Kangas, Zack Tulenchik.

Game Two

Nevis 15 14 1