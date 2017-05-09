Sano, who turns 24 on Thursday, pointed and shouted at Tigers left-hander Matt Boyd after a pitch was thrown behind him. When Tigers catcher James McCann intervened and shoved his glove in Sano’s face, the Twins’ slugger pushed McCann away with a shove to the chest.

Sano’s suspension came down two days later, and he immediately appealed, enabling him to remain in the lineup the past two weeks. His appeal was finally heard by video conference on May 5, and Sano was among those interviewed during a 90-minute hearing before an arbitrator.

Facing ex-Twins right-hander Mike Pelfrey tonight on the South Side, the Twins will have to play without Sano in the middle of their lineup. Batting .300 with a league-leading 28 runs batted in and a combined on-base/slugging percentage of 1.071, Sano is off to the best start of his three-year career in the major leagues.