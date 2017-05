The Pequot Lakes 12U volleyball team finished second in the Gold Division at the 13U Wadena-Deer Creek tournament on Saturday, April 29. They defeated Osakis, Fergus Falls, Perham, and Wadena - Deer Creek before losing to Fosston. Front row, from left: Bailey Clausen, Charlee Sullivan, Isabel Larson and Abi Martin. Back row: Maci Martini, Brea Eckes, Ella Kratochvil, Macy Jackson and Kelsi Martini. Coaches are Melinda Jackson and Lisa Martini