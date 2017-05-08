'Busy Women' golf classes set for May 10

The level two class is designed for women golfers who have golf experience and wish to become more efficient with the clubs and shots that will help them shave strokes off their game. A video analysis, on course analysis, and player skills assessment will be conducted to provide a tailored set of drills to master in order to reduce their score. The class meets Wednesdays, May 10, 17, 24, 31 and June 7, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The fee is $75 (five lessons). Classes are held at Whitefish Golf Club with instructors Steve Bengtson (Golf Pro) and Todd Anderson.

Pre-registration is required for all Community Education classes, contact Pequot Lakes Community Ed at 218-568-9200 or register online at www.isd186.org and click on "Community Education."