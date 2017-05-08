Central Lakes Thunder 3rd at Mill City

The Thunder were undefeated in pool play at the tournament. They advanced to the final four, where they were defeated by the eventual champion Iowa Dream.

"I was really proud of how far our AAU team has come this spring season ..." coach Chuck Lane said. "They just have such a high skill set and it showed during one of the largest AAU invitational tournaments in the Midwest."

Pequot Lakes sophomore Olivia Lane finished the tournament ranked second in total points and third in points per game. She scored 72 points across four games for an average of 18 points per game.

The Thunder is made up of athletes from Pequot Lakes, Brainerd, Little Falls, Crosby-Ironton and Park Rapids. The AAU state tournament is set to begin on Saturday, May 20.

"To accomplish what we did this past weekend was truly a wonderful experience," Chuck Lane said. "It just goes to show you the talent we have in the Brainerd Lakes area."