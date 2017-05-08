Schroeder leads CCS team in week 1

The Crosslake Community School clay target team completed its first week of competition placed third in Conference 2A.

The top shot for Crosslake was David Schroeder, who hit 49 of 50 targets. Shroeder, along with Christian Tappe and Wade Loeffler, is ranked among the top 25 male shooters in the conference. He is also ranked in the top 100 shooters in the state.