Red Sox score 10 in ninth to rout Twins

Boston starter Chris Sale struck out 10 batters, but the pitching duel with Ervin Santana never materialized as the Red Sox hit five home runs.

Sandy Leon hit two two-run homers for Boston, and Dustin Pedroia, Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts each hit one to lead the Red Sox to a season-high run total after scoring 11 times in Saturday's win.

Betts finished with three hits and Mitch Moreland added two hits and three RBIs.

Leon hit his second homer of the game in the 10-run ninth for the Red Sox. Moreland and Chris Young each drove in two runs with doubles and Bogaerts added a two-run triple. Moreland walked with the bases loaded to cap the big inning.

Sale (3-2) allowed a season-high four runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced.

Santana (5-1) surrendered six runs, five hits and three walks in six innings. He registered four strikeouts.

The two entered the game with two of the top three ERAs in the American League. According to STATS, it was the fourth matchup since the mound was lowered in 1969 that involved starting pitchers with at least six starts and an ERA below 1.40.

Boston blitzed Santana, who had a 0.66 ERA, with three runs in the first inning, including two homers.

Pedroia started the scoring with a solo homer to left. Xander Bogaerts was hit by a pitch and Benintendi followed with a deep homer to the plaza in right field estimated at 438 feet.

Betts led off the fifth with a homer, and Leon's homer was the fourth against Santana among five hits he allowed. Santana had allowed just two home runs in 41 innings entering the game.

NOTES: Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier was held out for the second straight game with a sprained ankle. The team is hopeful that Dozier will be ready to play Tuesday when the Twins open a series at the Chicago White Sox. ... Twins CF Byron Buxton returned to the lineup after missing two games. He was sore and had headaches from colliding with the outfield wall on Thursday. ... The Twins activated RHP Justin Haley from the disabled list. Haley missed 10 games with right biceps tendinitis. ... Boston manager John Farrell said OF Brock Holt (vertigo) felt good after a rehab start Saturday at Double-A Portland. Holt played DH and was 1-for-3. He'll move to Pawtucket to continue his rehab assignment on Monday. ... The Red Sox travel to Milwaukee for an interleague series starting Tuesday. Farrell said DH Hanley Ramirez will see time at first base during the series.