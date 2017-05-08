Jose Berrios moving closer to rejoining Twins rotation

After having his latest start at Triple-A Rochester pushed back a day by rain, Berrios was slated to make his 36th career start at that level on Sunday. In 223 Triple-A innings over the past four seasons, Berrios had gone 18-8 with a 2.54 earned run average and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

His nine-inning walk rate at the highest minor-league level was just 2.5, but it skyrocketed to 5.4 in 14 big-league starts last season as he struggled mightily with fastball command. Asked how that part of Berrios' game was coming along, Twins manager Paul Molitor was lukewarm on Sunday.

"I think we're seeing slight improvement," he said. "Obviously it's potentially an issue up here more so than down there."

Saddled with an 8.02 ERA in the majors. Berrios had a disjointed spring that included some encouraging high-profile moments at the World Baseball Classic with his native Puerto Rico. Through five Triple-A starts this year, he was 2-0 with a 1.09 ERA and a strikeout/walk rate of 4.38.

Because strike zones tend to be more lenient in the minors and hitters are far less disciplined, knowing when Triple-A success will translate to the majors can be difficult.

"I don't know if I want to start looking at all the numbers you have a tendency to use in today's game," Molitor said. "I think you could even look at quality pitches thrown in a game over your 100 pitches. Those have been trending in the right direction, too."

Lefty Adalberto Mejia opened the year in the Twins' rotation, but he has struggled since being demoted to the Red Wings. It took Mejia 83 pitches to get through four innings (six earned runs) on Friday.

"Similar to the three starts we saw here," Molitor said. "He didn't put guys away when he got ahead. Command was an issue: ball-strike ratio, overthrew when he got in trouble."

Right-hander Nick Tepesch, who recorded just five outs Saturday in just his second big-league outing in 33-plus months, could be given another start on Thursday in Chicago. Molitor noted Tepesch's performance "was a difficult one to judge given how it unfolded."

Double-A Chattanooga right-hander Paul Clemens, 29, is another consideration after signing a minor-league deal late this spring. With a 3.46 ERA through five starts for the Lookouts, Clemens is coming off a six-inning stint on May 3 in which he allowed four earned runs on eight hits (seven singles) and a walk while fanning seven.

One scout on hand said Clemens topped out at 95 mph and sat at 92-94 mph but showed spotty command and struggled against a lightly regarded Pensacola club.

Clemens is 8-13 with a 4.89 ERA in parts of three big-league seasons with the Houston Astros, Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. He made 14 starts last season, posting an overall 4.04 ERA while walking 3.9 per nine innings.

With Tonkin's DFA, the Twins have an open spot on their 40-man roster but no longer have top waiver priority now that the calendar has flipped to May.

Buxton's back

Center fielder Byron Buxton returned to the lineup Sunday, three days after crashing into the center-field wall and being tested for concussion.

"He's doing a lot better," Molitor said. "You could argue 48 hours might be a good thing for him to wait until Tuesday, but in my mind, given how well he felt (Saturday), he's going to play."

The last time Buxton faced lefty Chris Sale, he opened the 2016 season finale in Chicago with an inside-the-park homer.

Second baseman Brian Dozier, meanwhile, "came in walking significantly better" than Saturday, Molitor said.

"The amount of swelling, discoloration and discomfort (Saturday) got our attention," Molitor said. "I think in his case, with the 10-day (disabled list), you want to be as patient as you can. If you can get him in five or six days, even less, you don't want to lose the whole 10 days. With the off day we decided to be patient with his decision."

Haley returns

Rather than stash Rule 5 pick Justin Haley at Triple-A Rochester until early June, as his rehab assignment would have allowed them to do, the Twins opted to return him on Sunday in place of reliever Michael Tonkin, who was designated for assignment or release.

Haley, who landed on the disabled list April 22 with biceps soreness, tossed a scoreless inning on Friday for the Red Wings, fanning two and needing just 14 pitches (10 strikes) against his former teammates from Pawtucket.

"I think ideally we would like to have seen him get stretched out a little more," Molitor said. "He was scheduled to pitch a couple innings (Sunday). Given some of our issues with pitching here in the short term, it expedited what we had to do."