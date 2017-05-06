Mauer's walk-off homer lifts Twins past Red Sox

Mauer's blast off reliever Matt Barnes (3-1) was his first career walk-off home run and just the third walk-off plate appearance of his career. Mauer added an RBI single as Minnesota won for the seventh time in its past nine games.

Brandon Kintzler (1-0) suffered his first blown save in eight chances this season as Boston's Chris Young hit a pinch-hit RBI single in the top of the ninth.

Mitch Moreland and Josh Rutledge started the inning with infield singles. Jackie Bradley grounded out before Young hit a hard grounder right down the third-base line to tie the game.

Robby Scott retired Eddie Rosario, who had two hits to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 15 games, and Barnes got pinch-hitter Kennys Vargas to ground out in the ninth. But Mauer, in the midst of another down season, drove a pitch deep to the bullpens in left-center field through the wind.

Phil Hughes had his best start of the season for Minnesota, with one run allowed on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Miguel Sano continued his strong play with two hits, a walk, run scored and RBI.

Hughes is dealing with diminished velocity this season after recovering from surgery to relieve thoracic outlet syndrome last year. But the right-hander kept Boston off balance and got out of some trouble in the early innings.

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched six innings for Boston, giving up three runs on seven hits. He struck out six.

Minnesota got to Rodriguez early with two runs in the first inning.

Mauer was hit by a pitch and Sano sent a towering shot to right field. Boston's Mookie Betts got turned around and couldn't catch the ball, which hit off the wall and rolled into shallow right field. Sano went into third with a triple and Mauer scored.

Sano scored when Robbie Grossman's liner went off third baseman Rutledge's glove into left field.

Benintendi followed in the third inning with a solo homer, his fourth of the season.

NOTES: Minnesota selected the contract of RHP Drew Rucinski from Triple-A Rochester and designated outfielder Danny Santana for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. The team also activated IF Ehire Adrianza from the disabled list to fill the spot vacated when RHP Kyle Gibson was optioned following Thursday's game. Adrianza has missed the entire season with a right oblique strain. ... Boston recalled IF Deven Marrero and optioned RHP Brandon Workman to Triple-A Pawtucket. ... Red Sox manager John Farrell said Brock Holt (vertigo) would play DH tomorrow during a rehab appearance. Farrell also said 3B Pablo Sandoval (right knee sprain) is improving and could hit off a tee on Saturday. ... Twins CF Byron Buxton was held out on Friday and manager Paul Molitor said Buxton is sore and dealing with some headaches but the team believes there is no concussion. Buxton passed a concussion test on Thursday after leaving the game early when he collided with the outfield wall. ... Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano had a hearing for his appeal of a one-game suspension for shoving Detroit C James McCann. Molitor said the team expects to hear the verdict on Monday or Tuesday.