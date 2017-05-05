Vikings keep eye on Floyd

ESPN reported Friday that Floyd has been in talks with the Vikings and some other teams, and hopes to have a deal done by the end of next week. Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer declined comment on Floyd, but a source confirmed the team has expressed interest in him.

Floyd finished last season with the New England Patriots after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals following a December arrest. Floyd was found asleep in the driver's seat of his vehicle in Scottsdale, Ariz., while stopped at a traffic signal and was later determined to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.217.

Floyd was released from jail March 10 and then began a three-month period of home confinement. He would not be able to report to a new team until June 17, which is after the Vikings' mandatory minicamp June 13-15.

"Michael Floyd is one of the most talented receivers in the NFL,'' said retired NFL offensive linemen Ryan Harris, who also graduated from Cretin-Derham in St. Paul. "Yes, he's had some growing pains, but all athletes do in their own way. But I really think that his experience with New England and leaving Arizona really will help create an even better pro than we've seen. This is a guy who has amazing talent.''

Harris never was Floyd's teammate at Cretin-Derham or at Notre Dame, where both played, but knows him well. He has been in touch with Floyd during his home confinement, and believes he has learned from that incident.

"I know Michael and know he's a very smart young man, and he's been able to continue to improve on the field and off,'' Harris said.

Floyd won a Super Bowl ring last season with the Patriots, but was inactive for the game. Before the game, he told the Pioneer Press about the incident in December, "It's a mistake that I made, and that's what it is.''

It marked Floyd's second DUI arrest. In March 2011, while at Notre Dame, he was arrested and suspended from the team before being reinstated in August.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Floyd was taken in the first round of the 2012 draft by Arizona. In six NFL seasons, he has caught 246 passes for 3,781 yards, with career bests of 65 catches for 1,041 yards with the Cardinals in 2013.

"I think you're going to see the best Michael Floyd that you've seen in his NFL career,'' Harris said. "If the Vikings get him, they're getting a dynamic receiver, a big receiver.''