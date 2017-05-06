Search
    Golf results - May 6, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 8:30 a.m.

    Crosswood Mens League

    Week of April 25

    First place, front nine: Neal Bailey, Dale Federer, Palmer Sorenson and Gene Guthmueller.

    First place, back nine: Neal Bailey, Dale Federer, Palmer Sorenson and Gene Guthmueller.

    Second place, front nine: Randy Kraft, Jim Fraser, Gary Villella and Ray Elie.

    Second place, back nine: Randy Kraft, Jim Fraser, Gary Villella and Ray Elie.

    Closest to the pin: Palmer Sorenson, Randy Kraft, Ray Elie and John Pribyl.

    Longest putt: Ken Olsen and Dave Schrupp.

    Individual low net - front nine: John Pribyl.

    Individual low net - front nine: Ernie Byerly.

    Player of the day: John Pribyl (63).

    Low gross player: Randy Kraft (78)

