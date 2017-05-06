Golf results - May 6, 2017
Crosswood Mens League
Week of April 25
First place, front nine: Neal Bailey, Dale Federer, Palmer Sorenson and Gene Guthmueller.
First place, back nine: Neal Bailey, Dale Federer, Palmer Sorenson and Gene Guthmueller.
Second place, front nine: Randy Kraft, Jim Fraser, Gary Villella and Ray Elie.
Second place, back nine: Randy Kraft, Jim Fraser, Gary Villella and Ray Elie.
Closest to the pin: Palmer Sorenson, Randy Kraft, Ray Elie and John Pribyl.
Longest putt: Ken Olsen and Dave Schrupp.
Individual low net - front nine: John Pribyl.
Individual low net - front nine: Ernie Byerly.
Player of the day: John Pribyl (63).
Low gross player: Randy Kraft (78)