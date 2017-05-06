Golf results - May 6, 2017

First place, back nine: Neal Bailey, Dale Federer, Palmer Sorenson and Gene Guthmueller.

Second place, front nine: Randy Kraft, Jim Fraser, Gary Villella and Ray Elie.

Closest to the pin: Palmer Sorenson, Randy Kraft, Ray Elie and John Pribyl.

Longest putt: Ken Olsen and Dave Schrupp.

Individual low net - front nine: John Pribyl.

Individual low net - front nine: Ernie Byerly.

Player of the day: John Pribyl (63).

Low gross player: Randy Kraft (78)