Whitefish women's 18-hole golf league to begin May 10

The League plays Wednesday mornings (except for the week of July 4) through Sept. 21. Special events this year will include the Member/Guest on June 21, a special fundraiser for Cause Day combined with the Women of Whitefish (WOW) event on Aug. 24, and the League Championship on Aug. 16-17.

In addition, there is a season-long match play tournament, and another season long qualifier for the shoot-out tournament on Aug. 30.

League dues are $45. There are monthly luncheon meetings and assorted games throughout the season, both individual stroke play and team events, with weekly prizes.

The 2017 league officers are: Marguerite Baker, president; Nancy McEnroe, vice president; Judy Eastwood, secretary; Sandy Meyer, treasurer; and co-event chairs Anita Stensby, Pat McKee and Cheryl Stansfield.

Anyone interested in joining the league may contact the Whitefish Pro Shop at 218-543-4900 and she will be directed to one of the women in the league for additional information. League information is also available at www.whitefishgolf.com under the "Golf and Events" tab and at whitefishwomens18holeleague.weebly.com/ under the "Information" tab.