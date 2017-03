The PR-B Tigers third-and-fourth grade team took first in the Menahga tournament on Saturday, Feb. 18. They beat four teams to become champions. They finished the year 12-1 overall. Front row, from left: Kelsey Bergem, Ella Dahl and Ariana Burns. Back row: coach Bailey Wynn, Cassidy Bristow, Mimi Bueckers, Caylei Johnson and Sawyer Tulenchik.