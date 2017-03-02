Pequot Lakes spring registration March 6
Sign up for Pequot Lakes Patriots spring sports will be 7 p.m. March 6 in the Athletic Center.
This meeting is for all athletes in grades 7-12 that plan to participate in baseball, golf, softball and track and field. Sixth-graders that plan to participate in golf or track and field should also attend.
All athletes and their parents are expected to attend.
All athletes need to complete the following in order to be eligible;
• Have a current physical on file dated Aug. 1, 2014, or later.
• Complete the "register online" form on website (once per year)
• "Pay fees online" on website
Please contact the activities department at 218-568-9213 if you have questions.