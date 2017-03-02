Road Crew season ends at individual tournament

"We had a tough day on Friday," coach Travis Hoffarth said. "We entered the tournament with a lot of underdogs, due to season ending injuries to four of our more experienced wrestlers earlier in the season. We wrestled better on Saturday."

The best finishes for the Road Crew came from Addisuone Harrington, Jake Poehler and Devyn Richards, who finished fifth in the 113-, 132- and 160-pound brackets, respectively. All three finished 4-2 in the tournament.

"I think our kids had an eye-opener," Hoffarth said. "We need to get better this offseason if we are going to close the gap on a very competitive section. This is the first time that we have not qualified at least two wrestlers in the individual portion since I have been apart of this program and this is my 11th year. We will have to make a few adjustments and dig deeper. We spoke with the team and challenged them to dedicate themselves more than they ever have. I am looking forward to seeing the kids that accept the challenge and reap the benefits. There isn't an easy road to success in this sport, you have to put the work in."

Day One Results

106: Quinn Kern (BHVPP) maj. dec. over Cody Wienen (TRF) 13-1; Bryce Golden (B) dec. over Kern 4-3; Brody Ullyott (DL) pinned Evan Koering (PLPRB) 4:00; Wienen dec. Koering 11-4

113: Blake Weber (DL) dec. over Addisuone Harrington (PLPRB) 10-5; Dalton Rose (M) pinned Brock Peterson (BHV) 1:05; Lazaro Garcia (SCM) dec. over Peterson 10-6

120: Trever Arceneau (BHVPP) tech. Fall Chase Lytle (SCM) 5:00; Brayden Sorenson (FB) maj. dec. over Arceneau 14-4; Joe Hudson (B) pinned Austin Staricha (PLPRB) :27; Arceneau pinned Staricha :50

126: Payton Jackson (DL) pinned Justin Mattocks (BHVPP) 5:53

132: Max Naddy (OC) maj. ec. over Jake Poehler (PLPRB) 20-7; Poehler pinned Tyler Adam (FF) 2:28; Chase Graba (BHVPP) pinned Gideon Joos (M) 2:54; Jordan Winter (SCM) pinned Graba 1:54; Graba dec. over Sanden O'Connell (UCB) 7-3

138: Devin Dean (BHVPP) dec. over Karter Wensmann (SCM) 8-2; Dylan Fudge (P) pinned Dean :28; Garett Nelson (DL) pinned Zackery Tulenchick (PLPRB) 1:08; Dean pinned Tulenchik :12

145: Peter Koering (PLPRB) pinned Justin Juve (FB) 1:06; Gage Paurus (P) pinned Koering 2:22; Cody Shamp (BHVPP) pinned Hunter Doll (OC) :45; Chance Hinirchs (B) dec. over Shamp 12-5; Shamp pinned Austin Millard (SCM) 2:39

152: Evan Gravdahl (PLPRB) dec. over Luke Glasener (SCM) 5-0; Austin Baker (DL) pinned Gravdahl 2:27; Wyatt Guck (P) pinned Carter Rokes (BHVPP) 1:03; Glasener pinned Rokes 2:27

160: Cole Olson (FB) dec. over Devyn Richards (PLPRB) 11-8; Wyatt Thorson (OC) dec. over Conner Bertram (BHVPP) 3-0; Richards dec. over Bertram 6-3

170: Zach Wain (BHVPP) pinned Alec Korby (UCB) :49; Wain dec. over Sean Lundeen (DL) 9-2; Korby pinned Cody France (PLPRB) 2:58; Jace Leabo (OC) dec. over France 8-1

182: Holt Truax (BHVPP) pinned Teigen Hextell (FB) 3:45; Truax pinned Hunter Schoenborn (B) :49; Justin Neumann (PLPRB) maj. dec. over Jack Osborne (UCB) 11-1; Dawson Kellogg (P) maj. dec. over Neumann 13-2; Neumann pinned Kevin Tierney (OC) :41

195: TJ Hines (UCB) pinned Josh Pettit (PLPRB) 4:21; Jordan Skadem (DL) maj. dec. over Pettit 10-2

220: Ethan Kimber (BHVPP) pinned Dustin Portales (FF) 3:48; Kimber pinned Ryan Schmitz (P) 1:15; Dustin Portales (FF) pinned John Urseth (PLPRB) 1:21; Nick Haugen (OC) pinned Urseth 1:45

285: Craig Orlando (BHVPP) pinned Sam Sjorgen (SCM) 2:46; Orlando pinned Johnathan Staebler (P) 3:31; Charles Barnett (DL) pinned Myca Reynolds (PLPRB) 1:11; RJ Ehlert (OC) pinned Reynolds 1:19

Section 8-2A results, Day two

106: 3-Quinn Kern (BHVPP) 4-2

113: 5-Addisuone Harrington (PLPRB) 4-2

126: 5-Justin Mattocks (BHVPP) 4-2

132: 5-Jake Poehler (PLPRB) 4-2

138: 4-Devin Dean (BHVPP) 4-2

145: 6-Cody Shamp (BHVPP) 3-3

160: 5-Devyn Richards (PLPRB) 4-2

170: 2-Zack Waln (BHVPP) 4-1

182: 1-Holt Truax (BHVPP) 4-0

220: 1-Ethan Kimber (BHVPP) 4-0

285: 2-Craig Orlando (BHVPP) 4-1