JV Patriots lose two straight

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the squad traveled to Dilworth-Gylden-Felton and fell to the hosts by the score of 66-45. The Patriots fell behind early in this game, trailing 37-13 at the half, and despite mounting a second half comeback, were never able to get within striking distance again. Sam Schuess led in the scoring column with 12 points and Dylin Ackerman added seven points.