JV Patriots lose two straight
The Pequot Lakes JV boys basketball team dropped two games this past week and saw their overall record fall to 19-5 overall.
On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the squad traveled to Dilworth-Gylden-Felton and fell to the hosts by the score of 66-45. The Patriots fell behind early in this game, trailing 37-13 at the half, and despite mounting a second half comeback, were never able to get within striking distance again. Sam Schuess led in the scoring column with 12 points and Dylin Ackerman added seven points.
On Friday, Feb. 24, the Patriots traveled to Esko, and lost at the buzzer 43-41. The team bounced back from their previous defeat and played extremely well, leading throughout the game until the Eskomo's scored with no time on the clock. Zack Senst netted 14 points to lead in the scoring column while Ackerman added nine points and Sean Ryan seven points.