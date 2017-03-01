Lightning's season ends in Thief River Falls

The Prowlers netted three unanswered goals in the first before Maucieri's goal came 20 seconds into the second period which saw the Lightning get outshot 15-4.

A short-handed goal by Brandon Gehrls late in the second put TRF back up by three and wrapped up the scoring.

Goalie Jaeger Reed recorded 27 saves for the Lightning who were outshot 31-17.

Thief River Falls 3 1 0—4

Northern Lakes 0 1 0—1

First period: TRF-Zachary Lee (Christian Larson, Evan Bushy) 2:27; TRF-Ethan Janisch (Dylan Defreece) 7:09; TRF-Aaron Myers (Brady Anderson, Lee) ppg 8:39

Second period: NL-Josh Maucieri 0:20; TRF-Brandon Gehrls (Aaron Meyers) shg 14:57

Shots on goal: NL 17, TRF 31

Goalies: NL-Jaeger Reed (27 saves); TRF-Nick Corneliusen (16 saves)

Overall: NL finishes 21-4-1.

Lightning 5, RLF 1

In the Lightning's section play-in game, Josh Maucieri tallied two goals - one of them short-handed - and an assist as the Northern Lakes Lightning boys hockey team beat Red Lake Falls 5-1 in its Section 8A play-in game Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Maucieri started the scoring for the Lightning, finding the net roughly 11 minutes into the game, then assisted on a Garrett Westlund goal in the final minute before the first intermission. His second goal came roughly seven minutes into the third period while his team's penalty-kill unit was on the ice.

The Lightning also had goals from Zach Spalj and Maverick Engstrom. Brendan Knox recorded two assists.

Lightning goalie Matt Stangel recorded 20 saves.

Red Lake Falls 0 0 1—1

Northern Lakes 2 1 2—5

First period: NL-Josh Maucieri (Brett Reed) 6:39; NL-Garrett Westlund (Maucieri) 0:22

Second period: NL-Zach Spalj (Kasey Couture, Brenden Knox) ppg 12:47

Third period: NL-Maucieri shg 10:32; NL-Maverick Engstrom (Westlund, Zach Myhre) 8:06; RLF-Brandon Klipping (Chase Schmitz, Devin Paradis) ppg 2:41

Shots on goal: NL 46, RLF 21

Goalies: NL-Matt Stangel (20 saves); RLF-Brenden Larson (41 saves)