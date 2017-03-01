The Patriots finished its regular season at 19-7 with an 81-51 win over the Pillager Huskies Friday, Feb. 24.

Against Pillager, the Huskies kept things close for the first several minutes, but the Patriots jumped out to a 17-point lead at halftime, then outscored Pillager 44-31 after the break.

"They gave us a little trouble at the start, but both Corina (Ruud) and Karli (Skog) had big games for us," coach Jon Dale said.

Ruud and Karli Skog each had 22 points in the game, while Lane had 12 points and Lyndsey Johnson had eight.

Patriot seniors Ruud, Johnson, Sam Littman, Quinn Kratochvil and Molly Dotty were honored before the game.

Pillager 20 31—51

Pequot Lakes 37 44—81

PILLAGER

Gabby Martin 14, Tricia Engholm 5, Kassie Gardner 3, Samantha Macheel 2, Bethany Gielow 7, Emma Litke 15, Vanessa Peterson 5. FT 9-15 (60 percent). Overall: 15-11. Next: Subsection 1, Section 7-2A tournament Tuesday TBA.

PEQUOT LAKES

Molly Dotty 2, Britt Kratochvil 4, Karli Skog 22, Quinn Kratochvil 2, Olivia Lane 12, MacKenzie Nelson 2, Lyndsey Johnson 6, Corina Ruud 22, Bre Sewall 7, Sam Littman 2. FT 9-14 (64 percent). Overall: 19-7.

Patriots 85, Jaguars 18

Lane scored her 1,000th career point as the Patriots topped the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars 85-18 Thursday, Feb. 23.

Lane finished the game with 44 points, breaking Haley Wiebolt's school record for points in a game by two.

In the lopsided victory, the Patriots led 59-10 at the half after Lane had scored 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the first 20 minutes. She then scored her remaining 16 points near the five-minute mark of the second half.

"Olivia was really on tonight," Dale said. "They had no answer to stop her."

Karli Skog had 17 points and Ruud had 10 points and six blocks.

Hinckley-Finlayson 10 8—18

Pequot Lakes 59 26—85

HINCKLEY-FINLAYSON

Haley Rimer 3, Grace Balut 4, Jocelyn Bork 3, Ellen Harth 2, Sonya Johnson 1, Amanda Sadler 1, Aryanna Puetz 2. FT 3-9 (33 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Molly Dotty 2, Karli Skog 17, Olivia Lane 44, Kristin Skog 6, Lyndsey Johnson 2, Corina Ruud 10, Sam Littman 2, Desera Engholm 2. FG 38-67 (57 percent), FT 9-23 (39 percent).

Patriots 72, Lakers 69

The Patriot girls edged the Detroit Lakes Lakers 72-69 on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the final Mid-State Conference game of the year.

The game featured 12 ties and 16 lead changes.

The teams were neck-and-neck in the early minutes, but the Patriots took a brief 27-21 lead on a 10-foot jumper by Lane. However, they didn't lead again until the very end of the first half when Lane hit a buzzer-beater for a 40-39 lead.

The Patriots then got off to a quick start, and after baskets by both Karli and Kristin Skog and a 13-footer by Lane, the team led 48-42 when Ruud put back a rebound.

The teams exchanged leads from there and with 8:35 left in the game, the score was tied at 59.

The Patriots took a 63-61 lead when Karli Skog stole the ball for a layup, but the Lakers responded with a 3-pointer to reclaim the lead.

The game was tied again at 68 points before the Lakers sunk a free throw for the one-point lead, but Ruud hit a layup with 56 seconds left to seal the Pequot Lakes victory.

With the seconds winding down, Littman stole a high pass and Karli Skog hit two free throws with four seconds left.

Lane led the Patriots with 27 points and 12 rebounds while Karli Skog had 23 points and Ruud had 10.

"We played a nice game tonight," Dale said. "We cut down on our turnovers and it was nice that we ended 6-2 in the Mid-State."

Detroit Lakes 39 30—69

Pequot Lakes 40 32—72

DETROIT LAKES

Emily Larson 3, Naomi Larson 2, Lauren Tschider 6, Mikayla Markuson 12, Lauryn Manning 7, Breanna Price 16, Abby Schramel 23. FT 9-13 (69 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Karli Skog 23, Olivia Lane 27, Kristin Skog 5, Corina Ruud 10, Bre Sewall 3, Sam Littman 4. FG 27-58 (47 percent), FT 12-18 (67 percent). 3-point 2-3 (67 percent).