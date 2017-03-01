Patriot boys win two of three

Gage Westlund added 20 points for the Patriots and Zach Sjoblad had 14.

Pillager 28 38—66

Pequot Lakes 45 35—80

PILLAGER

Braeden Wangsness 10, Ridge Hunstad 13, Damian Fink 10, Tanner Swenson 2, Spencer Schaefer 2, Joshua Doss 2, Ryan Foehrenbacher 27. FT 14-19 (74 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 2, Nathan Traut 3, Gage Westlund 20, Cody Huss 31, Andy Voges 3, Zach Sjoblad 14, Tyler Manley 7. FT 11-19 (58 percent). Overall: 14-11.

Esko 66, Patriots 47

The Pequot Lakes Patriots boys traveled to Esko on Friday, Feb. 24, for a Section 7-2A game, but fell to the Eskomos - and their 7-foot-3-inch Esko post player Adam Trapp - by a score of 66-47.

Trapp overwhelmed the Patriots with 27 points.

The Patriots stuck with their opponents throughout the first half trailing 28-27 at the break before Trapp and the Eskomos pulled away early in the second.

Esko outscored the Patriots 38-20 after the intermission, making 16 of 23 free throws.

Westlund led the Patriots with 18 points, Huss had 12 and Sjoblad had nine.

Esko 28 38—66

Pequot Lakes 27 20—47

ESKO

Quinn Fischer 12, Ryan Pantsar 11, Isaak Blue 14, Ben Fischer 2, Adam Trapp 27. FT 16-23 (percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Noah Borleis 2, Nathan Traut 3, Gage Westlund 18, Cody Huss 12, Zach Sjoblad 9, Tyler Manley 3. FT 4-6 (percent).

Patriots 74, D-G-F 46

In Dilworth on Tuesday, Feb. 21, Westlund poured in 29 points - including several 3-pointers - to lead the Patriots to a 74-46 victory over the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels in a non-conference game.

With the victory, the Patriots broke a three-game losing streak as they led from the start and built a 45-27 halftime lead with some high-percentage shooting from beyond the arc.

They then outscored their hosts after the break 29-19 to earn the 28-point win.

Apart from Westlund's 29 points, the Patriots got 12 points from Sjoblad and nine each from Huss and Adam Casanova.

Dilworth-GF 27 19—46

Pequot Lakes 45 29—74

DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON

Kyle Rothschadl 10, Nick Lund 4, Brandon Ciak 2, Tanner Tahran 5, Nathan Leitner 4, Nathan Brown 1, Ryan Poehls 3, Ethan Edeen 11.FT 11-16 (69 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 2, Adam Casanova 9, Gage Westlund 29, Cody Huss 9, Andy Voges 4, Zach Sjoblad 12, Tyler Manley 4, Zach Senst 2. FT 8-12 (67 percent).