Tiger girls win eighth straight

"Tonight we did not play up to our abilities, and I believe that as a team overall we weren't very focused," senior Shelby Adkins said. "We didn't work very hard tonight and it really showed. Before next week (playoffs) we need to start working on being mentally tough and starting the game out hard. Our team is full of so much talent, but to play like it we need to work together. We have a few new girls coming into our rotation, and I believe that by next week we will be ready for whatever and whoever comes our way."

Adkins contributed 11 points to the Tigers win and Alyssa Semmler finished with a double- double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. The tigers head to playoffs with an overall record of 21-5.

The Tigers are seeded No. 3 in their sub-section and are scheduled to host the No. 6 seeded Sebeka Trojans for their first playoff game Thursday, March 2.

Northland 28 27—55

PR-Backus 29 32—61

NORTHLAND REMER

Maddy Greene, Kristine Johnson 9, Kali Wake 21, Toby Soyring, Alexis Cash 13, Maddy Shepard 12, Jade Nicazio, Taylor Tschida, Meg Myers. FT 5-10 (50 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 13, Sidney Lodge 2, Gabby Rainwater 16, Shelby Adkins 8, Alyssa Semmler 13, Rylie Hirschey 4, Emma Barchus 5. FG 23-51 (45 percent), FT 11-23 (48 percent). 3-point 4. Overall: 21-5.

Tigers Shred Wolverines

Alyssa Semmler led all scorers with 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks as the Tigers easily defeated the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 71-44 Monday, Feb. 20.

Adkins added 15 points and Bailey Wynn and Rainwater each put in 13 points.

Bertha-Hewitt 20 24—44

Pine River-Backus 37 34—71

BERTHA-HEWITT

Mikayla Hinzmann 5, Allysa Kimber 9, Madelline Becker 2, Erica VanDenheuvel 11, Jade Christl 7, Whitney Messer 3. FG 17-45 (38 percent), FT 6-13 (46 percent). 3-point 4-12 (33 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 13, Sidney Lodge 4, Gabby Rainwater 13, Shelby Adkins 15, Alyssa Semmler 25, Emma Barchus 1. FG 25-42 (60 percent), FT 16-25 (64 percent). 3-point 5-14 (36 percent).