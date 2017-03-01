Tigers top Northland, Swanville

Torry Hirschey recorded 16 points and three blocks, while Kiel Struss and Brady Raph both scored 14.

Joe Davidson scored 11 points for a Tigers team that made 14 3-pointers and pulled down 42 rebounds.

PR-Backus 45 42—87

Northland 38 34-- 72

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Brady Raph 14, Torry Hirschey 16, Nick Ackerman 22, Jordan Onken 3, Kiel Struss 14, Nate Brasel 7, Joe Davidson 11. FT 10-17 (59 percent).

NORTHLAND

Zach Greene 25, Cameron Wake 3, Zain Meyer 20, Kane Perkins 1, Cooper Kovall 21. FT 11-20 (55 percent)

PR-B 58, Swanville 45

Ackerman tallied 12 points and nine rebounds during the Tigers' 58-45 win over the Swanville Bulldogs Thursday.

Hirschey added 14 points for the Tigers and Raph 10.

Swanville 15 30—45

PR-Backus 31 27-- 58

SWANVILLE

Levi Beseman 3, Peyton Jackson, Austin Lemke, Jarick Rieffer, Lawrence Mettler 10, Cole Pfeiffer 4, Charlie Kurowski 11, Troy Evans 2, Austin Allen, Bennett Primus 10, Travis Barthel 3. FT 10-20 (50 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Brady Raph 10, Torry Hirschey 14, Nick Ackerman 12, Jordan Onken 4, Kiel Struss 7, Nate Brasel 3, Joe Davidson 8. FT 15-22 (68 percent).