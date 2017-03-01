Patriot girls top Moose Lake

"We started off a little sluggish," coach Jon Dale said. "I don't think think we played our best, but we had streaks where we looked good. A lot of kids played, which is a good thing, and I thought our seniors played well."

Karli Skog had 15 points and Olivia Lane had 12 for a Patriots team that led 40-18 at halftime.

The No. 2-ranked Patriots will travel to the University of Minnesota Duluth Saturday, March 4, to face the winner of No 3 Crosby-Ironton and No. 6 Barnum, who will face each other on Wednesday, March 1.

(If we face Crosby-Ironton,) it's a rivalry with them and we know how that goes," Dale said.