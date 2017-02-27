The Pequot Lakes fifth grade girls basketball team. Back row, from left: coaches Ann Flaws, Carrie Joyce and Jonathan Yahn. Second row: Lauren Schultz, Ella Kratochvil, Sarae Embree, Kayla Joyce and Kessa Eggert. Bottom row: Emma Flaws, Ellie Ouradnik, Maggie Wolter, Charlee Sullivan and Allyson Yahn.

The Pequot Lakes fifth grade girls basketball team took third place in the North Country Classic Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 19, in Grand Rapids. They beat Greenway, lost to Grand Rapids by one basket to make it into the championship game and then beat Leech Lake. Back row, from left: coaches Ann Flaws, Carrie Joyce and Jonathan Yahn. Second row: Lauren Schultz, Ella Kratochvil, Sarae Embree, Kayla Joyce and Kessa Eggert. Bottom row: Emma Flaws, Ellie Ouradnik, Maggie Wolter, Charlee Sullivan and Allyson Yahn.