May hoping to earn spot in Twins starting rotation

"I felt as good as I could ask for," he said after securing five outs, including a bases-loaded strikeout to end the first inning. "Pretty fresh. It felt like Old Trevor."

Now 27 with more than 100 outings in the majors, May should be nearing the prime of his career, especially now that he's fully recovered from a season-ending stress fracture in his lower back. First, however, he will need to win the fifth spot in the Twins' starting rotation, a quest he seems much more intent on completing this time.

"I have all the confidence in the world I can go out and prove that I deserve to be here," he said. "I think I got a little bit of a chip."

Thrown into the bullpen out of necessity at midseason two years ago, May saw his fastball spike to 98 mph in a setup role. Groomed as a starter since he was drafted out of Kelso (Wash.) High School in 2008, May gradually realized his 6-foot-5 frame wouldn't hold up under the grind of such frequent work.

The Twins finally came to the same realization as well, even before the new front-office combination of Derek Falvey and Thad Levine came aboard. Twins manager Paul Molitor admitted last year's competition, in which May lost out to the much-pricier Ricky Nolasco and Tommy Milone, wasn't exactly fair.

"I think this time the circumstances have changed," Molitor said. "I don't know if it's a more real opportunity than last year, but it's going to be scrutinized a little more closely."

Sunday, May touched 96 mph and pitched at 94-95, even with a two-seam fastball he's trying to harness for the first time. Missing bats has never been a problem for May; hitting targets has.

"I think the stuff was here already from Day 1," he said. "Kind of being unclear on where I'm going and what I'm doing for the last couple years has been not ideal for me. It's not the vision I've had for myself for my career."

Still tagged with another minor-league option, May recognizes the "definitely possibility" of being sent back to Triple-A to start the year. He would rather earn a rotation spot out of camp, of course.

"Don't mess around if you don't have to mess around," he said. "I'm going to prove that I'm a big-league pitcher and that's where I belong and that I can add significant value to a big-league team, namely this team."

Toward that goal he has purged his routine of what he calls "eyewash," habits and crutches that failed to sustain him across his first three seasons in the majors.

"When you're in the minors, there's a lot of guys and everyone wants to look like they're working hard," he said. "It's a real thing. Eventually, three years in, you're like, 'Why am I doing this? This isn't going to make me feel any better.' "

Rather than stalk around the clubhouse in menacing silence on the day he starts, May plans to remain his same, chatty self, regardless of the calendar. He noted veteran Twins starters Ervin Santana and Hector Santiago don't retreat into a cone of concentration on their start days, so he will follow their lead.

Sunday, he said, he was "just sitting here flipping a ball in my glove and talking to people as they walked by."

No longer will May attempt to behave the way people assume a workhorse starter should behave.

"Some guys are (intense) like that," he said. "I always thought I was, but I'm just not. That's just not who I am."

Also out: Trying to jam in a 10-minute meditation session before he heads out to warm up.

"Everyone thinks, 'Lock in,' " he said. "I don't need to lock in. I can just be simple and kind of loose."

The yoga devotee, video gamer and music DJ still plans to meditate each morning, but he's going to skip the showy workplace display.

"That feels like you're forcing yourself to do it," he said. "It's funny. In the (meditation) exercise, it's all about recognizing things and just letting it go. If I have to do it, that's the opposite of what it's all about. It's like, 'I forgot to relax.'"

He shrugged and smiled.

"Sometimes things aren't going to work out," he said. "You can't let that bother you. You got to roll with it sometimes."