Stone 8th in state meet - McGuire 46th in Biwabik

The Pequot Lakes senior, competing for the Brainerd Warriors ski team, also earned all-state honors for the third consecutive year in the process.

"I came into the day knowing it was a pretty tough competition," Stone said. "I wanted to improve on last year's finish, so I just went out with a positive attitude and gave it my all on both runs ... I was happy with that result."

Stone finished her first run with a time of 38.87 - good enough for sixth place at the time - and finished her second run in 39.45 seconds. Since she has committed to play golf at the collegiate level next year, she sees her finish as a great cap to her skiing tenure.

"It was a good way to end my career," Stone said. "I have been on the varsity ski team since the seventh grade so I have had a lot of friendships and memories form over the years. I'm very thankful for everything I've gained from that experience."

Fellow skier and Pequot Lakes athlete Grace McGuire finished 46th overall at the competition, finishing her first run with a time of 43.07 and 43.53 in her second run.

Boys team scores: 1-Minnetonka 166, 2-Edina 151, 3t-Cook County 141, 3t-Stillwater 141, 3t-Breck 141, 5-Breck 141, 6-St. Thomas Academy 122, 7-West Mankato 96, 8-Washburn 64,

Individual winner: Elliott Boman (Lakeville North) 1:14.53

Brainerd results: 41-Cal Madison 1:26.54, 67-Grant Kosobud 1:49.25

Girls team scores: 1-Chisago Lakes 152, 2-Lakeville North 143, 3-West Mankato 136, 4-Orono 134, 5-Minneapolis Southwest 28, 6-Minnetonka 121, 7-Blake 111, 8-Stillwater 91,

Individual winner: Nellie Ide (Blake) 1:13.63

Brainerd results: 8-Alex Stone 1:18.32, 46-Grace McGuire 1:26.60, 57-Payge Fitterer 1:26.62