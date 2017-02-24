Wolverines play hard in first home game in 27 years

"They started making their layups and the shots they should make," Eveland said. "They got it figured out that if they execute their plays they get easier shots."

Team members said the team ran drills on layups and boxing out to prepare for the rematch, and the practice resulted in at least a few close moments, including near the end of the game.

"Isaac Krecklau made a three pointer that tied the game up in the last couple of minutes," Eveland said. "It was a close game the whole time really."

Eveland said the team's greatest weakness was in defense, something which the fledgeling team will have to work on if they continue again in the 2017-2018 season, though the very existence of the team depends on the students themselves.

"As small numbers as they have it depends on how many kids they can get and what all goes on there," Eveland said.

The last Wolverine home game was also a close one which was won by a last minute basket.

March 1 of 1990 was the last hurrah of the original Backus Wolverines, and according to an article by Wayne Wallin in the Pine River Journal they went out with a fight.

Coach Bob Nelson led the eighth seeded Wolverines against the Pequot Lakes Indians in the District 24 boys' basketball tournament. Nelson was a relatively new coach, having started in 1979, but he found the small team was tenacious.

"That was my first coaching job," Nelson said in a phone interview. "It was kind of new to me starting out, but coaching a small school like that you don't have a whole lot of people to choose from. A lot of times you might have seniors, juniors and a sophomore or something like that. Sometimes you have younger kids play. You have to use just about everybody you have. The schools you played were small schools too. It was challenging but enjoyable. It seemed like they always played hard. I think you have to to compete hard, especially playing against bigger schools like Pine River and Pequot Lakes."

It was a home game and though Jason Marcum with Pequot Lakes nearly cost them the victory, three pointers by senior Kyle Haddix literally in the last second of the game won the game 67-64.

Haddix was just short of his 1,000 career points in the 89-90 season and was ultimately named the conference's most valued player.

The return of the Wolverines was a topic of pride for many locals, including members of Backus' last graduating class. Some of them were visible in the cheering section wearing old purple and gold Wolverines Jerseys or letter jackets. For the current and former coaches it was also a treat.

"It feels good," Eveland said. "It's kind of an honor. I went to grade school there as well and we played there in grade school. We came back to Backus when I was in high school as well."

"I had always enjoyed that name," Nelson said. "I liked it and I hope they have a good time with it."

The Wolverines team name was reclaimed by Clayton Borman (15) and Krecklau (16) when they found that Minnesota High School League rules did not allow them to enter athletic teams with the nearby Pine River-Backus Tigers. They lead the charge which resulted in the creation of the team and the short non conference season this year.