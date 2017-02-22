PeeWee B team finishes 1st

The Northern Lakes Lightning PeeWee B's ended their 2016-17 season with 3 straight wins at the 2017 PeeWee B Consolation District 15 tournament in Sauk Centre on Saturday, Feb. 18. They took first place out of seven teams in the tournament. Front row, from left: Malaki McLaughlin, Ethan Shetka, Harry Neva, Ethan Kunz, Dominic French and Tyler Nybakken. Middle row: Connor Cable, Cullen Kratochvil and Karter Lee. Back row: Asst. Coach Jason Brunkhorst, Caleb Hill, Asst. Coach Andy Kratochvil, Nick Brunkhorst, Kyle Gutzman, Gabe Windorski, Head Coach Troy Cable and Asst. Coach Derek French. Not pictured: Royce Cramer