Tiger boys split week's games

The Tigers were led by Nick Ackerman, who had 19 points and five assists. Brady Raph closely followed with 16 points, Torry Hirschey had 13 points and Nate Brasel scored 11.

Wadena-Deer Creek 35 40—75

Pine River-Backus 31 40—71

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Bereket Loer 14, Jonathan Pantages 10, Matt Goeden 2, Thomas Quincer 3, Lucas Doyle 4, Noah Ross 10, Ryan Anderson 6, Dacotah Mittag 26. FG 20-56 (35 percent), FT 29-40 (72 percent). 3-point 6-18 (33 percent). Overall: 11-10. Next: at Sebeka 5:45 p.m. Friday.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Brady Raph 14, Torry Hirschey 15, Nick Ackerman 19, Kiel Struss 4, Nate Brasel 11, Joe Davidson 8. FG 25-67 (37 percent), FT 10-19 (52 percent). 3-point 11-39 (28 percent).

Tigers 79, Drakes 63

Nick Ackerman tossed in 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 79-63 Northland Conference victory over the Blackduck Drakes Tuesday.

PR-B's Brady Raph tallied 16 and Kiel Struss added 12 as 12 different Tigers found the scoring column.

Blackduck 28 35—63

Pine River-Backus 45 34—79

BLACKDUCK

Peyton Johnson 5, Shawn O'Brien 7, Brody Savich 13, Mark Kingbird 7, Kobe Arp 4, Dylan Moen 13, Ian Cease 14. FG 21-40 (52 percent), FT 16-27 (59 percent). 3-point 5-15 (33 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Kristian Bloom 1, Chris Krecklau 2, Brady Raph 16, Torry Hirschey 5, Nick Ackerman 19, Jordan Onken 2, Kiel Struss 12, Joe Manning 2, Justin Potz 2, Joe Davidson 8, Louis Bueckers 6, Nathaniel Wosmek 6. FG 29-52 (55 percent), FT 9-13 (69 percent). 3-point 12-24 (50 percent).