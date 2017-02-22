Tigers extend win streak to 7 games: Semmler helps PR-B coast past Bertha-Hewitt
Alyssa Semmler had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots as the Pine River-Backus girls basketball team extended its win streak to seven games with a 71-44 non-conference win over the Bertha-Hewitt Bears on Monday, Feb. 20.
Shelby Adkins added 15 points while Bailey Wynn and Gabby Rainwater each had 13 for the Tigers, who have won 16 of their last 17 games improve to 20-5 overall.
PR-B, which is 13-1 in the Northwoods Conference, is scheduled to finish the regular season at Northland of Remer on Friday, Feb. 24.
Bertha-Hewitt 20 24—44
Pine River-Backus 37 34—71
BERTHA-HEWITT
Mikayla Hinzmann 5, Alyssa Kimber 9, Madeline Becker 2, Erica VanDenheuvel 11, Jade Christl 7, Whitney Messer 3. FG 17-45 (38 percent), FT 6-13 (46 percent). 3-point 4-12 (33 percent).
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Bailey Wynn 13, Sidney Lodge 4, Gabby Rainwater 13, Shelby Adkins 15, Alyssa Semmler 25, Emma Barchus 1. FG 25-42 (60 percent), FT 16-25 (64 percent). 3-point 5-14 (36 percent).
Tigers 62, Clearbrook-Gonvick 53
On Friday, Feb. 17, Bailey Wynn led Pine River-Backus with 24 points to their sixth win in a row - beating the Clearbrook-Gonvick Bears on Parents/Seniors night.
Semmler led the Tigers with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds while Rainwater put in eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Adkins added seven points and four steals.
Clearbrook-Gonvick 34 29—53
Pine River-Backus 26 36—62
CLEARBROOK-GONVICK
Brynn Hetland 10, Jackie Lynn Taflin 7, Alison Johnson 3, Liz Bodensteiner 20, Danae Stenzel 1, Tamara Skinaway 4, Cassie Faldet 6, Carlie Bergerson 2. FG 21-54 (39 percent), FT 5-9 (56 percent). 3-point 6-18 (33 percent).
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Bailey Wynn 24, Gabby Rainwater 8, Shelby Adkins 7, Alyssa Semmler 20, Anna Felthous 1, Rylie Hirschey 1, Emma Barchus 1. FG 23-46 (50 percent), FT 14-29 (48 percent). 3-point 2-8 (25 percent).
Tigers 63, Nevis 41
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Semmler led all scorers with 26 points to carry the Tigers to a victory over the Nevis Tigers. Rylie Hirschey had a season high of 15 points and Rainwater added eight points and seven rebounds to the Tigers win.
Nevis 21 20—41
Pine River-Backus 38 25—63
NEVIS
Madisyn Lucas 5, Ashley Pyburn 2, Kia Heide 15, Emma Bliss 7, Montana Baker 8, Katie Kamphaus 4. FG 17-47 (36 percent), FT 5-10 (50 percent). 3-point 2-6 (33 percent).
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Bailey Wynn 4, Sidney Lodge 4, Gabby Rainwater 8, Alyssa Semmler 26, Rylie Hirschey 15, Emma Barchus 6. FG 25-48 (52 percent), FT 12-15 (80 percent). 3-point 3-5 (60 percent).