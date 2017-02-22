Shelby Adkins added 15 points while Bailey Wynn and Gabby Rainwater each had 13 for the Tigers, who have won 16 of their last 17 games improve to 20-5 overall.

PR-B, which is 13-1 in the Northwoods Conference, is scheduled to finish the regular season at Northland of Remer on Friday, Feb. 24.

Bertha-Hewitt 20 24—44

Pine River-Backus 37 34—71

BERTHA-HEWITT

Mikayla Hinzmann 5, Alyssa Kimber 9, Madeline Becker 2, Erica VanDenheuvel 11, Jade Christl 7, Whitney Messer 3. FG 17-45 (38 percent), FT 6-13 (46 percent). 3-point 4-12 (33 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 13, Sidney Lodge 4, Gabby Rainwater 13, Shelby Adkins 15, Alyssa Semmler 25, Emma Barchus 1. FG 25-42 (60 percent), FT 16-25 (64 percent). 3-point 5-14 (36 percent).

Tigers 62, Clearbrook-Gonvick 53

On Friday, Feb. 17, Bailey Wynn led Pine River-Backus with 24 points to their sixth win in a row - beating the Clearbrook-Gonvick Bears on Parents/Seniors night.

Semmler led the Tigers with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds while Rainwater put in eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Adkins added seven points and four steals.

Clearbrook-Gonvick 34 29—53

Pine River-Backus 26 36—62

CLEARBROOK-GONVICK

Brynn Hetland 10, Jackie Lynn Taflin 7, Alison Johnson 3, Liz Bodensteiner 20, Danae Stenzel 1, Tamara Skinaway 4, Cassie Faldet 6, Carlie Bergerson 2. FG 21-54 (39 percent), FT 5-9 (56 percent). 3-point 6-18 (33 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 24, Gabby Rainwater 8, Shelby Adkins 7, Alyssa Semmler 20, Anna Felthous 1, Rylie Hirschey 1, Emma Barchus 1. FG 23-46 (50 percent), FT 14-29 (48 percent). 3-point 2-8 (25 percent).

Tigers 63, Nevis 41

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Semmler led all scorers with 26 points to carry the Tigers to a victory over the Nevis Tigers. Rylie Hirschey had a season high of 15 points and Rainwater added eight points and seven rebounds to the Tigers win.

Nevis 21 20—41

Pine River-Backus 38 25—63

NEVIS

Madisyn Lucas 5, Ashley Pyburn 2, Kia Heide 15, Emma Bliss 7, Montana Baker 8, Katie Kamphaus 4. FG 17-47 (36 percent), FT 5-10 (50 percent). 3-point 2-6 (33 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 4, Sidney Lodge 4, Gabby Rainwater 8, Alyssa Semmler 26, Rylie Hirschey 15, Emma Barchus 6. FG 25-48 (52 percent), FT 12-15 (80 percent). 3-point 3-5 (60 percent).