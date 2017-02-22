Lightning boys pick up 20th win

"Our guys were kind of getting ready for playoff mode," coach Craig Larson said. "They are on a mission and they know they have to battle to get through the play-in for the section. They made a statement (Thursday night) that they are going to keep working hard."

Northern Lakes goalie Jaeger Reed was rarely challenged, stopping the five shots he faced, while the Lightning offense put 57 shots on goal.

Josh Maucieri finished with four points for the Lightning on a goal and three assists while Kasey Couture, Maverick Engstrom, Brett Reed and Zach Myhre added a goal of their own.

We had some good scoring from a lot of guys," Larson said. "It was a good final game for us."

Northern Lakes finishes the regular season 20-4-1. It is the first 20-win season in program history to go along with its first conference title.

As the seventh seed, the Lightning were scheduled to face No. 10 Red Lake Falls in a Section 8-1A play-in game Tuesday, Feb. 21.

"We are focusing on things we do well," Larson said. "The playoffs is a different animal, so we are doing are homework and working on our systems."

Bagley 0 0 0—0

Northern Lakes 2 4 1—7

First period: NL-Kasey Couture (Garrett Westlund) 15:48; NL-Maverick Engstrom (Max Tangen) ppg 9:05

Second period: NL-Brett Reed (Engstrom, Josh Maucieri) 14:33; NL-Shane Donovan (Maucieri, Reed) 7:44; NL-Zach Myhre (Engstrom, Tangen) 6:29; NL-Donovan (Maucieri, Reed) ppg 1:39

Third period: NL-Maucieri (Reed) ppg 6:27

Shots on goal: NL 57, B 5

Goalies: NL-Jaeger Reed (5 saves); B-Ben Thoma (50 saves)

Overall: NL 20-4-1.