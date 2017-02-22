Lightning eliminated in section semis
Sydney Tietz scored the lone goal during the No. 3 Northern Lakes Lightning 11-1 loss to the No. 2 Alexandria Cardinals in the semifinals of the Section 6-1A tournament Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Freshman goalie Chaia Tulenchik recorded 28 saves.
The Cardinals - ranked 15th in State Class A - outshot the Lightning 39-16
The Lightning end their season with an overall record of 20-7.
Alexandria 2 4 5—11
Northern Lakes 1 0 0—1
First period: A-Calley Richardson 6:38, A-Kristin Trosvig (McKenzie Revering, Richardson) 15:48, NL-Sydney Tietz 16:11
Second period: A-Alexis Heckert (Anna Doherty) 1:24, A-McKenna Ellingson (Mayson Toft) 2:41, A-Josie Minnerath (Doherty) 14:37, A-Trosvig (Ellingson) 16:48
Third period: A-Megan Pesta 4:55, A-Ellingson (Trosvig, Richardson) 7:07, A-Marki Oberg (Megan Pesta, Talia Olson) 8:43, A-Ellingson (Trosvig) 10:17, A-Trosvig (Richardson) 14:16
Shots on goal: NL 16, A 39
Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (28 saves); A-Sarah Finley (15 saves)
Overall: NL 20-7