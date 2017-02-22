"Detroit Lakes is a much improved team, and they were really wrestling well as a team toward the end of the year," Road Crew head coach Travis Hoffarth said of the Lakers. "Not to take anything away from (DL), but the flip was a key as they got 3 or 4 matchups that I think we could have turned into wins if we had won the flip.

"The end result for us was we got pinned to many times. In this sport you have to be able to get off your back and save your team points, and we didn't do that."

The Road Crew had defeated No. 10 MAHACA (Morris/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta) 40-22 in the first round of sections.

"The first-round victory over MAHACA was our 15th win of the season," said Hoffarth, whose team finishes 15-11 overall. "That marks the sixth consecutive year in which we were able to accomplish (15 wins). Before this streak started, this program had never reached 15 wins in a season. You can really be proud of that accomplishment.

"We had some nice milestones in the first match. Evan Gravdahl earned his 20th pin on the season and Addi Harrington and Jake Poehler both reached their first 20-win seasons."

Harrington did win both of his matches in section team competition. The Road Crew will wrestle at the Section 8AA individual tournament on Friday, and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, in Fergus Falls.

"We will have a lot of guys that have earned 4, 5, 6, 7 or 8 seeds," Hoffarth said of the section individual competition. "The top two from each weight class earn a trip to the state tournament, so we have a lot of work to do if we will punch an individual ticket.

"We do have a handful of kids that are very capable, but will have to upset a kid or two. Our kids know that everyone starts the season over with 0-0 records at sections. Our section is very deep this year and every kid will have to wrestle at their highest level."

Top records for the Road Crew include: Gravdahl 24-11, Connor Tulenchik is 23-6, Harrington 21-14, Poehler 20-14, Tucker Cain 17-10, Devyn Richards 17-18, Isaac Manthei 16-9, Cody France 15-14 and Riley Wilson 12-11.

First round

PL/PRB 40, Morris-Hancock 23

106 Ethan Librija (MAHACA) pinned Riley Wilson 3:02

113 Jed Feuchtenberger (MAHACA) dec. Evan Koering 7-3

120 Addisuone Harrington (PLPRB) pinned Dalton Rose 1:17

126 Isaac Manthei (PLPRB) pinned Ben Travis 0:42

132 Jake Poehler (PLPRB) pinned Gideon Joos 0:41

145 Jared Rohloff (MAHACA) maj. dec. Peter Koering 13-1

152 Evan Gravdahl (PLPRB) pinned Chase Metzger 2:46

160 Brady Cardwell (MAHACA) dec. Tim Ryan 10-9

170 Devyn Richards (PLPRB) maj. dec. Dakota Luepke 11-2

182 Matt McNeil (MAHACA) maj. dec. Cody France 11-2

195 Justin Neumann (PLPRB) pinned Bain Laine 0:33

220 Gage Wevley (MAHACA) dec. John Urseth 3-2

285 Myca Reynolds (PLPRB) wins by forfeit

Quarterfinals

Detroit Lakes 74, PL/PRB 6

106 Brody Ullyott (DL) pinned Riley Wilson 3:25

113 Addisuone Harrington (PLPRB) pinned Blaine Henderson 3:25

120 Blake Weber (DL) pinned Zach Stevenson 1:38

126 Payton Jackson (DL) inj. def. Isaac Manthei

132 Fabyon Greer (DL) maj. dec. Jake Poehler 12-1

138 Garett Nelson (DL) wins by forfeit

145 Braydon Ortloff (DL) maj. dec. Evan Gravdahl 14-2

152 Austin Baker (DL) pinned Peter Koering 0:33

160 Marcus Jasken (DL) pinned Keenan Dahl 4:05

170 Sean Lundeen (DL) pinned Devyn Richards 5:34

182 Noah Olds (DL) pinned Justin Neumann 1:50

195 Jordan Skadem (DL) pinned Cody France 5:06

220 Jacob Hanson (DL) pinned John Urseth 4:24

285 Charles Barnett (DL) pinned Myca Reynolds (PLPRB) 1:31