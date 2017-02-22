The Patriots played the unbeaten Rams tough for much of the first half, but Corina Ruud and Sam Littman fell into foul trouble early while Roseau sisters Kiley and Kacie Borowicz took over the game. Olivia Lane led the Patriots, scoring 23 points and pulling down 11 rebounds while teammate Karli Skog added 14 points and Ruud had 12.

The teams exchanged leads in the early minutes. Pequot Lakes grabbed a 17-13 lead following a 3-pointer by Karli Skog with 11 minutes left in the opening half. Roughly one minute later, Ruud picked up her third foul and went to the bench, but the Patriots still had a 23-18 lead after two successful free throws.

The Rams rallied for a 32-29 lead with roughly five minutes left in the first half, then went on a 15-2 run for a 47-32 lead at the break.

Roseau opened the second half with a 15-1 run - opening their lead to 62-35 - and coasted to a 30-point victory. The Rams did miss just one free throw throughout the game.

"We got into early foul trouble and had both Corina and Sam on the bench for most of the first half," coach Jon Dale said. "You can't have that against a team as good as they are."

Pequot Lakes, 16-7 overall, was scheduled to face Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and then finish the regular season at Hinckley-Finlayson on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Roseau 47 44—91

Pequot Lakes 32 29—61

ROSEAU

Victoria Johnson 4, Kacie Borowicz 23, Katie Borowicz 5, Ivy Braaten 12, Morgan Groenhoff 3, Kaitlyn Hulst 6, Kiley Borowicz 37, Mya Hough 1. FT 18-19 (95 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Addie Hubbard 2, Britt Kratochvil 2, Karli Skog 14, Olivia Lane 23, Kristin Skog 1, Lyndsey Johnson 2, Corina Ruud 12, Bre Sewall 3, Sam Littman 2. FT 14-28 (50 percent).

Patriots 78, Park Rapids 58

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Pequot Lakes pounded the Panthers behind their twin towers, Lane and Ruud, in a Mid-State Conference matchup. Both post players had double-doubles as Lane had a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds while Ruud had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Karli Skog scored 11 points and had six steals while her sister Kristin dished out eight assists.

The teams exchanged baskets early on, with the Panthers leading 16-13, before the Patriots went on a 13-0 run off three baskets by Lane, two by Ruud and one by Britt Kratochvil.

With Pequot Lakes leading 30-22, a Patriot 8-0 opened things up further thanks in part to two buckets by Littman.

Park Rapids would cut into the lead a bit, but the Patriots led 40-29 at halftime.

The Patriots opened things up again in the second half with a couple of short runs. They led 68-42 after a basket by Bre Sewall.

Baskets by Lyndsey Johnson and Quinn Kratochvil - along with free throws by Addie Hubbard - brought the Patriots to 78 points and sealed the 20 point victory.

"We got off to a little bit of a slow start, but (the Panthers) came ready to play and they played us tough at the start," coach Dale said. "We played well after that and didn't have too much trouble. Both Olivia (Lane) and Corina (Ruud) had big games for us and Sam (Littman) had a nice game for us."

Park Rapids 29 29—58

Pequot Lakes 40 38—78

PARK RAPIDS

Macky Warne 16, Kaisa Coborn 8, Kendra Coborn 4, Jaiden McCollum 9, Rilee Michaelson 13, Megan Jewison 6, Paige Johnson 2. FT 5-12 (42 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Molly Dotty 2, Britt Kratochvil 4, Karli Skog 11, Quinn Kratochvil 2, Olivia Lane 23, Kristin Skog 7, Lyndsey Johnson 4, Corina Ruud 15, Bre Sewall 2, Addie Hubbard 2, Sam Littman 6. FG 35-64 (55 percent), FT 5-10 (50 percent). 3-point 1-4 (25 percent).