Patriots fall to C-I, Shakopee

Shakopee assumed a 34-22 lead at the half before outscoring Pequot Lakes 30-26 in the second half.

The Patriots, 13-10 overall, were scheduled to play at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and travel to Esko for a non-conference game on Friday, Feb. 24.

Shakopee 34 30—64

Pequot Lakes 22 26—48

SHAKOPEE

Bruce Lockwood Jr 4, Caleb Druvenga 2, Jake Kutina 9, Martin McKinney 7, Addison Leininger 11, Jacob Adelman 19, Charles Katona 6, Will Cordes 6.

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 2, Noah Borleis 2, Nathan Traut 4, Gage Westlund 11, Cody Huss 7, Jordan Schommer 4, Andy Voges 2, Zach Sjoblad 6, Tyler Manley 10.

C-I 79, Patriots 53

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Pequot Lakes fell to the visiting Crosby-Ironton Rangers in a Mid-State Conference matchup. With the win, the Rangers clinched the Mid-State title while Pequot Lakes drops to 5-3 in conference play.

The Rangers led 30-27 at the half, then outscored the Patriots 49-26 in the second half.

Cody Huss led the way for the Patriots with 16 points, Gage Westlund had 15 and Nathan Traut had 10.

The Patriots jumped out to an 8-2 lead behind 3-pointers by Huss and a Zach Sjoblad layup. When the Rangers pulled to within one point, Westlund responded with a steal, a layup and a 3-pointer to give the Patriots a 13-7 lead with 12:35 left. C-I answered with a 10-0 run to take the lead.

With the first half winding down, Westlund hit a 10-foot jumper and a 3-pointer, Traut scored on an alley-oop layup and Tyler Manley swished a 3-pointer to give the Patriots a 25-23 lead with three minutes left.

The Rangers would pull ahead in the final two minutes of the half, leading by three at the break.

In the first three minutes of the second half, Pequot Lakes kept within striking distance as Huss opened with a layup and Traut, Huss and Jordan Schommer all hit 3-pointers but the Rangers still led by 44-38. C-I then went on an 11-0 run, including 3-pointers, to stretch their lead to 55-38.

Westlund stopped that run with a 3-pointer, but the Patriots were outscored 24-12 from that point.

"We got off to a good start and we played a pretty good first half, but we didn't do much after that," coach Rich Spiczka said.

Pequot Lakes 27 26—53

Crosby-Ironton 30 49—79

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 2, Nathan Traut 10, Gage Westlund 15, Cody Huss 16, Jordan Schommer 5, Zach Sjoblad 2, Tyler Manley 3. FG 9 (percent), FT 2-2 (50 percent). 3-point 11 ( percent).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jack Silgen 23, Sam Jordan , Isaac Burley , Will Silgen , Evan Edmundson 21, Trey Jacobs 10, Jonathan Jacobson 9, Noah Gindorff 16, Kyle Skeim , Trey Stangel . FG (percent), FT 11-12 (92 percent).