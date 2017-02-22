North Stars sweep Alexandria

The North Stars, 24-19 overall, will face the Blizzard again in a home-and-home weekend series - playing at Alexandria on Friday, Feb. 24, and hosting the Blizzard at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

On Feb. 17, Josh Lavens scored for Breezy Point in the first period, and teammate Matej Krasny tied it 2-2 in the third period. Nick Blanchette, Ryan Higgins and Krasney all scored in the shootout. Winning netminder Magnus Lindhe stopped 38 shots.

On Feb. 18, Higgins and Austin Langworthy both scored in the second period before Blanchette had the only goal in the shootout to give the North Stars the victory. Breezy Point goaltender Bronson Moore had 41 saves.