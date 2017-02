The Pequot Lakes 12U volleyball team won the Gold Division at the St. Cloud State Huskies Challenge Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4. The team played Rocori Red, Foley and Forest Lake in pool play before beating Big Lake and Rocori Black in bracket play. Front row, from left, Charlee Sullivan, Bailey Clausen, Isabel Larson and Abi Martin. Back row: Kelsi Martini, Brea Eckes, Ella Kratochvil, Macy Jackson, Maci Martini.