Today, the conscientious feeder of backyard birds is likely to offer a selection as varied as black oil sunflower, cracked corn, millet, thistle, peanuts, suet and more. Some feed songbirds only during the frigid months of late fall through early spring. I confess to being one of these on-again-off-again people during most years, with the exception of a thistle feeder that hangs in a backyard crabapple tree all year. It's not so much a matter of my generosity, as it is the fact that it takes a lot of visits by chickadees, finches and other feathered diners to deplete a full feeder of these extremely tiny seeds.

Quite a few people, however, enjoy more dependable year-round songbird company because they conscientiously put out feed for them year-round. Many also make water available with a bird bath or fountain; some even supply a heat source to keep water available in winter. Of course, many of us also erect bird houses to provide nesting opportunities for those species that will use them.

But birding is more than just filling feeders with seed from time to time, and erecting bird houses. For many it's a passionate pursuit that drives them to go to great lengths in time, miles and even financial resources. They do this in the act of compiling a "lifetime list" of birds they have seen. Apparently, hearing a bird's song or vocalizing counts, too, but it is no doubt more satisfying to focus one's birding binoculars on a new species than to say "I heard it."

I was reminded recently of this "at-any-cost" questing when I read a column by Jim Williams, who covers the "bird beat" in a newspaper column entitled On-the-Wing. Williams wrote of a visit he has made several times to a remote Alaskan island, from which you can actually see Russia across the narrow Bering Strait. This particular island is unusually rich in the number of bird species that migrate to and through it, situated as it is where birds from both North America and Eurasia may be found. There are no cushy hotels or restaurants on this island. It's a place where birders are likely to have to sleep in tents, and to have their food shipped in with or ahead of them. Such is the commitment some birders will make in order to add birds they've never seen to their lifetime lists.

As this example suggests, between a birder's point-of-origin and his birding destinations, the costs of airline tickets, motor vehicle travel, meals, lodging and incidentals can pump cash into local, regional and national economies. Not to mention photographic gear, high-end binoculars and spotting scopes, bird identification field guides and birding periodicals, camping gear and more.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service several years ago estimated that in a single year the total combined expenditures of birders reached just under $41 billion; that's billion with a "b!" Closer to home, roughly 1.1 million Minnesotans identified themselves as birders. Roughly 20 percent of U.S. residents claim to be birders to one degree or another. In bird feed alone, it's estimated that over 125 million U.S households spend an average of $60 per year on sunflower, thistle, millet and other feed.

Perhaps not surprising, there is a direct relationship between age and active participation in birding. While just six (6) percent of those age 16 to 24 who were surveyed identified themselves as birders, 30 percent of those age 55 or older did. At the ages in between, there is a steady upward progression in birding participation as one becomes older.

The most visible demonstration of the dedication of some birders can be seen in the film The Big Year, a 2011 comedy starring Steve Martin, Owen Wilson and Jack Black. It's a tale about birders competing to out-do one another and break a record for the greatest number of bird species recorded in a single year. This accomplishment is known as "the big year." Not surprisingly, the marriage of one competitor becomes a casualty of his single-minded and costly quest covering months and many thousands of miles.

While one might have guessed this to be a "spoof" of a plot, it is — in fact — the real deal. Birders down through the years, ever since the first authoritative field guides were published by Roger Tory Peterson, have tried to out-do one another to record the highest total of birds counted in a single year. The current record for the continental United States is 783. The world record for a single year is 6,833. Individual birders vying for such records have racked up as many as 160,000 miles in a year by a combination of airplane, motor vehicle, boat, bicycle and foot travel.

For someone like me, who is not even a reliable year-round feeder of birds in my own backyard, the idea of crisscrossing North America or the entire world seeking a birding record seems just a little extreme. But to each his own. Some aspire to attend a baseball game in every major league ballpark during their lifetime. Some want to break 100 straight clay targets in trap or skeet shooting. Others are dedicated to catching a personal best fish of their favorite species. As I see it, the more who appreciate all wildlife, game or nongame — casually or with passion — the better the chances that Nature will win a few battles. I'll further argue that when Nature wins, we all win.