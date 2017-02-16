JV patriots win 2 of 3
The Pequot Lakes JV boys basketball team raised their overall record to 18-2 with two wins and a tough loss this past week.
The Hibbing BlueJackets came to town Monday, Feb. 6, and the Patriots dealt them a 54-45 loss. The Patriots led start to finish and played an excellent first half on both ends of the court leading 38-17 at half and coasting to the win in the second half. Ten Patriots broke into the scoring column with Tyler Manley leading the scoring with 14, Austin Meister adding 10, and Jordan Schommer scoring eight points.
The Patriots traveled to Pine River Tuesday, Feb. 7, and defeated the host Tigers by the score of 63-31. The Patriots trailed early by the score of 14-5 before turning up the defense pressure to force numerous turnovers which they converted into scores. Dylin Ackerman netted 13 points while Aaron Washburn and Owen Seidl each added 10 points.
The Patriots then fell to the host Duluth Denfeld squad by the score of 68-65 on Friday, Feb. 10. The game saw many lead changes and was well-played by both teams. Ackerman netted 12 points to lead the scoring with Seidl chipping in 10 points and Sean Ryan and Zach Senst each scoring eight points.