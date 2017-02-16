JV patriots win 2 of 3

The Patriots traveled to Pine River Tuesday, Feb. 7, and defeated the host Tigers by the score of 63-31. The Patriots trailed early by the score of 14-5 before turning up the defense pressure to force numerous turnovers which they converted into scores. Dylin Ackerman netted 13 points while Aaron Washburn and Owen Seidl each added 10 points.

The Patriots then fell to the host Duluth Denfeld squad by the score of 68-65 on Friday, Feb. 10. The game saw many lead changes and was well-played by both teams. Ackerman netted 12 points to lead the scoring with Seidl chipping in 10 points and Sean Ryan and Zach Senst each scoring eight points.