"We have had a nice run at the end of the year," said Road Crew coach, whose squad is 14-10 overall after defeating the Aitkin Gobblers 39-30 on Thursday, Feb. 9. "The kids wrestled well against Aitkin. We knew they were going to build a lead in the lower weights, and we would make a move starting at 138. We got the match ups we were looking for and were able to take advantage."

The Road Crew trailed 21-6 after losing four of the first five matches. But the Road Crew rallied with three wins in the next four matches as Jake Poehler (138 pounds), Peter Koering (145) and Evan Gravdahl (160) all triumphed.

The Road Crew's Devyn Richards won a close 6-5 match at 182 and Justin Neumann pinned his opponent in 1:23 at 195 to cut the deficit to 30-27. The Road Crew clinched the win with forfeit victories in the final two matches as the Gobblers suffered their sixth-straight loss.

"Peter Koering picked up a nice victory to keep the momentum that Jake Poehler got started," Hoffarth said. "Tim Ryan fell in a tough battle (at 152) but Evan Gravdahl followed with a really big pin for us. Senior leaders Devyn Richards and Justin Neumann then followed with wins to clinch the dual."

Gravdahl, who now has 19 pins, shares the team lead for victories going into the section tournament. Gravdahl is 23-10 while teammate Connor Tulenchik is 23-6. Other top records include: Poehler 19-13, Addisuone Harrington 19-14, Tucker Cain 17-10, Richards 16-17, Isaac Manthei 15-8, Cody France 15-12, Riley Wilson 12-9, Neumann 11-6 and Tim Ryan 10-9.

"We have been putting a lot of different wrestlers on the mat, but we also moved our experienced guys around to get some key victories," Hoffarth said. "Confidence is the main thing and right now we have a lot of guys becoming more confident at the right time in the season."

Hoffarth added that his squad is close to reaching its team goal.

"With our injuries early in the season our goals needed to change," the coach said. "We set a goal a few weeks ago to get 15 dual victories, and we're now sitting at 14-10. So our first-round match at team sections will be big for our kids. I am really proud to see how these kids have battled all year."

The Road Crew are scheduled to compete at the Section 8AA team tournament on Friday, Feb. 17-18.

"Perham is really wrestling well and looks to be on a mission this season," Hoffarth said. "I see Detroit Lakes being the No. 2 seed for the section, followed by Bemidji, Thief River Falls and Ottertail Central. We will probably be seeded seventh."

PLPRB 39, Aitkin 30

106: Carson Kullhem (A) dec Evan Koering 7-3

113: Addisuone Harrington (PLPRB) pinned Tyler Decent 1:42

120: Jack Gravelle (A) pinned Austin Staricha 1:14

126: Silas Berg (A) pinned Zach Stevenson :52

132: Luke Pelarski (A) pinned Zack Tulenchick 3:34

138: Jake Poehler (PLPRB) dec Carter Endrizzi 11-6

145: Peter Koering (PLPRB) dec Dylan Quade 6-0

152: Quin Miller (A) dec Tim Ryan 3-1

160: Evan Gravdahl (PLPRB) pinned Mitchell Stevenson 3:55

170: Kenny Hesse (A) pinned Keanan Dahl :55

182: Devyn Richards (PLPRB) dec Cedric Farnsworth 6-5

195: Justin Neumann (PLPRB) pinned Steven Whitney 1:23

220: John Urseth (PLPRB) wins by Forfeit

285: Myca Reynolds (PLPRB) wins by Forfeit

Road Crew 52, UNC 26

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, the Road Crew used seven pins and two major decisions in cruising past United North Central in a non-conference dual meet.

PL/PRB 52, UNC 26

106: Evan Koering (PL/PRB) maj. dec. Dylan Rassmussen 8-0

113: Isaac Tellers (UNC) pinned Austin Staricha 1:27

120: Harrington (PL/PRB) pinned Ethan Trout 1:36

126: Eion Ness (UNC) pinned Zack Stevenson 2:13

132: Poehler (PL/PRB) pinned Tyler Thomas 3:01

138: Austin Bacon (UNC) maj. dec. Isaac Manthei 13-0

145: Gravdahl (PL/PRB) pinned Garett Butler 1:04

152: Peter Koering (PL/PRB) pinned Dakotah Meech 3:50

160: Ryan (PL/PRB) pinned Blake Schoon 0:16

170: Toby Hintzman (UNC) maj. dec. Richards 17-5

182: Cody France (PL/PRB) pinned Mason Bradley 2:22

195: Neumann (PL/PRB) by forfeit

220: Urseth (PL/PRB) pinned Brock Kako 3:22

285: Jared Seibert (UNC) pinned Reynolds 1:07