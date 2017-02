The Lightning finished in second place in the Diamond division at the Squirt C International Tournament in Fargo. Front row: Gavin Lacy. Second row, from left: Jonathan Maroney, Sutton Sullivan, Sam Coughlin, Deacon French and Amari Haffner. Third row: Weston Hiles, Aiden Haff, Quinn Bray, Aidan Bendson and Connor Windorski. Back row: Coaches Brendan Hiles, Cooper Hiles, Tim Coughlin, Kevin Peterson and Jesse Sullivan.