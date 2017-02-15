"We ran into a team that played us more physical than most teams we play," said Northern Lakes coach Craig Larson. "It's an adjustment for us that we'll need to figure out. I'm sure we didn't play our best game either, Lake of the Woods had a good game plan and they stayed disciplined throughout while we just did some watching. We had some good shifts, but not enough in a row."

Larson added that there were many benefits from the winning streak.

"The streak was good for the confidence of our program and our hockey community. Our two highest level local teams (Northern Lakes varsity boys and girls) are having success and that brings out more enthusiasm for hockey. And that's been my goal since I started here. Now we can begin the process of getting new opponents and toughen our schedule for future teams. It's been a good thing for us."

The Lightning, 18-2-1 overall, were scheduled to play Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and then travel to Little Falls on Thursday, Feb. 9.

"Our final four games will be the toughest on our schedule, and are good games to have as we move into playoff hockey," Larson said.

The Bears, who improve to 14-5 overall, assumed a 4-0 lead early in the third period when Luke Krause completed his hat trick. Northern Lakes' Maverick Engstrom broke up the shutout with a goal to make it 4-1 midway through the final session.

Winning goaltender Lemuel Carradice stopped 26 shots while losing netminder Jaeger Reed had 28 saves.

Lake of Woods 2 1 3—6

Northern Lakes 0 0 1—1

First period: LOW-Luke Krause (Nathan Poolman) 7:16, LOW-L. Krause (Nathan Poolman, Josh Pieper) 14:42

Second period: LOW-Ryan Torgeson (Asher Chorney) 4:54

Third period: LOW-L. Krause (Gabe Johnson, Reece Chorney) 4:22, NL-Maverick Engstrom ppg 9:17, LOW-A. Chorney (Torgeson) 13:09, LOW-McKord Krause (A. Chorney, Torgeson) 15:32

Shots on goal: NL 27, LOW 34

Goalies: NL- Jaeger Reed (28 saves); LOW- Lemuel Carradice (26 saves)

Lightning 5, River Lakes 2

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Brett Reed scored all five goals as Northern Lakes defeated River Lakes for its 16th straight victory.

"For Brett, it was just a matter of time before he got hot and found the net," Larson said. "He's working awfully hard and earns every chance. He'll continue to be part of our offense and log a lot of ice time as we wrap up the regular season."

Josh Maucieri assisted on four of Reed's goals in the non-conference home game. Goaltender Matt Stangel kicked away 26 shots, and the Lightning put 29 shots on the River Lakes net.

River Lakes 1 0 1—2

Northern Lakes 4 1 0—5

First period: NL-Brett Reed (Shane Donovan, Josh Maucieri) 16:40; NL-Reed (Max Tangen, Maverick Engstrom) 14:54; NL-Reed (Maucieri, Engstrom) 11:54; RL-Blake Shuk (Cameron Lemke, Jake Jenson) 6:55; NL-Reed (Maucieri) 2:58.

Second period: NL-Reed (Aaron Cable, Maucieri) 1:03

Third period: RL-Garret Leusink (Hunter Vandeputte) 10:42

Shots on goal: NL 29, RL 28

Goalies: NL-Matt Stangel (26 saves); RL-Jonathan Terwisscha (24 saves)