Patriot boys top Tigers

The Patriots won their fifth game of the past six, as 12 different players worked their way into the scoring column.

"We played hard and shared the ball well," Patriot coach Rich Spiczka said. "It was great to see our kids come out with some much energy in a back to back, after playing Hibbing on Monday. We are heading to that point in the season where it is more about sharpening the pencil and taking care of the little things and we did some of those things tonight"

Apart from Westlund's 24 points, Zach Sjoblad had 19, Cody Huss had 10 and both Austin Young and Tyler Manley both scored eight.

Torry Hirschey led the Tigers with 16 points while Kristian Broom, Brady Raph and Nate Brasel followed with five.

"Pequot Lakes played tremendous man-to-man, run-and-jump pressure defense all night, and we had a very difficult time handling it," Tiger coach John Riewer said. "They have an outstanding basketball team, and their depth was too much for us to overcome."

PR-Backus 26 20—46

Pequot Lakes 48 33—81

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Kristian Bloom 5, Brady Raph 5, Torry Hirschey 16, Nick Ackerman 4, Kiel Struss 4, Justin Potz 1, Nate Brasel 5, Joe Davidson 4,Nathaniel Wosmek 2. FG 9-20 (45 percent), FT 13-19 (87 percent). 3-point 5-16 (31 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 8, Adam Casanova 2, Noah Borleis 2, Nathan Traut 2, Kirk Johnson 2, Gage Westlund 24, Cody Huss 10, Kade Kitzman 4, Jordan Schommer 2, Andy Voges 3, Zach Sjoblad 14, Tyler Manley 8. FG 25-43 (58 percent), FT 10-14 (71 percent). 3-point 7-22 (32 percent).

Patriots fall to Hunters

On Friday, Feb. 10, Sjoblad scored a team-high 19 points, but the Patriots fell to the Duluth Denfeld Hunters 68-58 in a non-conference game.

The Patriots trailed the Hunters 37-27 at the halftime break and the second half was played dead-even with each team scoring 31 points.

The only other Patriot to score in double figures was Jordan Schommer with 10 points. Westlund, Huss and Adam Casanova each scored seven.

With the loss, the Patriots drop to 12-8 on the season.

Denfeld 37 31—68

Pequot Lakes 27 31—58

DULUTH DENFELD

Jaaren Jorgenson 20, Caleb Gibson 10, Tyrese Barnes 3, Shondez Morris 18, Ben Gibson 17. FT 15-23 (65 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Adam Casanova 7, Nathan Traut 4, Kirk Johnson 4, Gage Westlund 7, Cody Huss 7, Jordan Schommer 10, Zach Sjoblad 19, Tyler Manley 2. FT 6-9 (67 percent).

Red Lake tops PR-B

Torry Hirschey scored a team-high 19 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in an 88-58 Northland Conference loss to the Red Lake Warriors Friday, Feb. 10.

Nate Brasel added 11 points and Kiel Struss scored 10 for a PR-B team that committed 22 turnovers and made 38 percent of its shots.

Brasel led the team with six rebounds and two steals.

Red Lake 38 50—88

Pine River-Backus 26 32—58

RED LAKE

Jamie Cook 34, Will Morrison 11, Rob McClain Jr. 11, Justin Barrett 2, Robert Beaulieu III 2, Doug Dudley 5, Brady Cook 6, Kendall Whitefeather 11, Anthony Beaulieu 4, Frank Papasodora 2. FT 8-10 (80 percent). 3-point 15 (Cook-8).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Brady Raph 2, Torry Hirschey 19, Nick Ackerman 5, Jordan Onken 2, Kiel Struss 10, Nate Brasel 11, Joe Davidson 7, Nathaniel Wosmek 2. FT 8-10 (80 percent). Conference: 4-8. Overall: 8-12.