Gymnastics: Dahlberg 6th in conference meet
Pequot Lakes' Hannah Dahlberg, competing for the Brainerd Warriors gymnastics team, finished sixth on the uneven parallel bars at the Central Lakes Conference meet in Fergus Falls Saturday, Feb. 11.
Dahlberg finished with a score of 9.275 for a Warriors team that finished third overall. She ended the season ranked 12th in the conference on the bars.
Team scores: 3-Brainerd 142.6
Final season standings (Individual)
Vault: 1-Millie Klefsaas (B), 5-Jaelyn Kappes (B) , 10-Jaelyn King (B), 21-Jocelyn Polansky (B)
Uneven parallel bars: 1-Allison Seehusen (SCT), 4-Millie Klefsaas (B), 12-Hannah Dahlberg (B), 13-Jaelyn Kappes (B), 21-Kianna Christensen (B), 27-Brooklyn Jones (B)
Balance beam: 1-Abby Weber (SSS), 5-Millie Klefsaas (B), 7-Jaelyn King (B), 12-Kenna Smith (B), 25-Megan Ostendorf (B), 29-Abbie Abramson (B)
Floor exercise: 1-Mayson Jensen (FF), 2-Millie Klefsaas (B), 12-Kenna Smith (B), 20-Jaelyn King (B)
All-around: 1-Allison Seehusen (SCT), 3-Millie Klefsaas (B), 21-Kianna Christensen (B)
Next: Brainerd in Section 8-2A tournament at Bemidji Feb. 17.