Gymnastics: Dahlberg 6th in conference meet

Dahlberg finished with a score of 9.275 for a Warriors team that finished third overall. She ended the season ranked 12th in the conference on the bars.

Team scores: 3-Brainerd 142.6

Final season standings (Individual)

Vault: 1-Millie Klefsaas (B), 5-Jaelyn Kappes (B) , 10-Jaelyn King (B), 21-Jocelyn Polansky (B)

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Allison Seehusen (SCT), 4-Millie Klefsaas (B), 12-Hannah Dahlberg (B), 13-Jaelyn Kappes (B), 21-Kianna Christensen (B), 27-Brooklyn Jones (B)

Balance beam: 1-Abby Weber (SSS), 5-Millie Klefsaas (B), 7-Jaelyn King (B), 12-Kenna Smith (B), 25-Megan Ostendorf (B), 29-Abbie Abramson (B)

Floor exercise: 1-Mayson Jensen (FF), 2-Millie Klefsaas (B), 12-Kenna Smith (B), 20-Jaelyn King (B)

All-around: 1-Allison Seehusen (SCT), 3-Millie Klefsaas (B), 21-Kianna Christensen (B)

Next: Brainerd in Section 8-2A tournament at Bemidji Feb. 17.